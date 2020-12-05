Kip Damgard and Brian Goodenow can't forget mid-March.
Both prep basketball coaches clearly remember having to tell high school boys and girls that their seasons were over despite not having lost on the court.
They, and countless others, are praying it doesn't happen again this winter.
As Michigan faces another surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic, all organized sports are on hold across the state.
While football, volleyball and girls swim have yet to wrap up their fall tournaments, winter sports are facing the issue for the second time.
Hockey, girls basketball and competitive cheer teams got in one week of practice before the MHSAA hit the pause button on Nov. 15, following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services re-enacting restrictions because of the pandemic.
Boys basketball, bowling, wrestling and downhill skiing were scheduled to begin practice the very next day — Nov. 16 — but haven't been able to physically gather.
Instead, it's all virtual meetings, phone conversations and texting.
The current plan includes resuming practices on Dec. 9 if the MDHHS allows it and then the MHSAA will begin winter competitions on Jan. 4.
Cadillac's girls' basketball team was set to face Sault Ste. Marie in a Division 2 regional final March 12 in Gaylord, but that's the day the MHSAA shut down all winter tournaments.
The Vikings never got to finish what they started.
Since then, Damgard — who had been the junior varsity coach for two years under Mike McLaurin — has taken over the program. Cadillac returns the core of its team from last season, as well, with senior guard and Grand Valley State signee Molly Anderson leading the way.
"The No. 1 thing is safety...to be whole-heartedly honest," Damgard said. "These are girls that have a long life ahead of them. I want them to have awesome college careers or professional careers so that's the biggest thing.
"If we can play basketball and keep people safe, I'd love to see even a shortened season. I'd love to see these kids compete. If that means just conference play, that's fine. It's unfortunate that the seniors that graduated last year didn't get to finish. I at least would like these girls to get a chance to play some. I would be crushed for their sakes to see it get shut down."
Goodenow, the head boys basketball coach at Pine River, agreed.
"We've tried to be encouraging and look for the positive angle," he said. "We've been subjected to more than enough of the dark realities of the current situation.
"There's a reality that we likely won't play a 20-game regular season but whatever we get, we will be grateful."
While Damgard is familiar with Cadillac's players, this is the first time he's been the one in charge. Add in not being able to have them in the gym — or in any other gathering — and that makes it even more interesting.
Helping him out, though, is a senior-heavy team that includes Anderson, Emma McTaggart, Madi Drabik, Livi Meyer and Chesni Birgy.
"A whirlwind is probably the best way I can describe it," Damgard said. "My biggest concern coming in is that these girls have had a tremendous amount of success the last two years so why change?
"I'm thankful they appreciate who I am and they're willing to work just like they did for the last two years."
The Vikings are also missing a couple of key pieces like sophomores Joslyn Seeley and Layke Sims, who are still with a volleyball team waiting to face Birch Run in a Division 2 state quarterfinal.
"The challenge that we face that everybody else does is that we were in the gym for a week other than our four-player workouts," Damgard said. "Even with that, we were missing several kids due to quarantine and our volleyball program is awesome so they're still rolling. We've had very limited time as a whole team. To be quite honest, we've had no time together as the entire team."
So that means computers getting a workout. With high schools across the state required to be virtual through at least Tuesday, kids are spending a lot of time in front of screens.
Student-athletes are doing it even more as it's the only way coaches can work on things with them until restrictions are loosened.
"We've done the best we can," Damgard said."We've videoed some things and shared them virtually just trying to get people up to speed however we can even if we can't be in the gym so that with the hopes that next Wednesday, we're back and that some of what we've done through the screen has connected with them and we will build from there.
"When our volleyball girls can join us, we'll go back to work as one whole group. It's been a challenge but we've done the very best we can and the kids have been awesome about accepting the challenge."
Goodenow was happy to see Nov. 15 roll around as the day before practice would begin. He described it as the feeling a kid has on Christmas morning.
And while he was still excited to get rolling this year, that happiness is tempered by the current health situation. Pine River had its season cut short last winter as the Bucks were set to host Shelby in a Division 3 district final on March 13.
"It's usually a hugely enthusiastic time for me," Goodenow said. "It's like the night before Christmas but that was tempered by knowing what's happening. When it became official, my hope was they would let us practice that Monday and Tuesday, have tryouts and have teams established for whenever we return."
Goodenow is using Google Classroom to upload plays and is finding more ways to keep in touch with players.
"My hope for my guys is they'll spend some time learning plays academically first so that when we get on the court, we already have some of that knowledge," he said. "We have a chat so that we can keep in contact with each other and we're just encouraging kids to keep doing what they can on their own.
"We're sharing positive messages that are encouraging and that goes well beyond basketball. We're just wanting to check how they're doing. I worry a lot about the mental health of all of us through this but particularly young people. With all of the social platforms we have now, isolation is not the norm by any means of the world we live in."
