A handful of area girls and boys basketball teams have earned Academic All-State honors from the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM).
Girls
In Division 2, Reed City (3.6842) and Cadillac (3.65) were both named Honorable Mention.
In Division 3, Manton (3.76), Lake City (3.67), Pine River (3.59) and McBain (3.52) were Honorable Mention selections.
Boys
In Division 2, Cadillac (3.6039) was the first Honorable Mention team, just out of the top 10.
In Division 3, Lake City made the top 10, coming in No. 4 with a cumulative GPA of 3.67. McBain (3.55) and Pine River (3.22) were Honorable Mention selections.
A handful of student-athletes also earned 2019-20 BCAM Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Awards. Recipients are seniors who have played four years of basketball and must have a minimum GPA of 3.80.
Lake City, Pine River and Reed City each had three student-athletes honored. For Lake City, Rylie Bisballe, Alyssa Hutchinson and Tekoa Marshall earned the award while Pine River's list included Becca Horan, Daria Lindquist and Chelsea Wanstead. Honored from Reed City are Taylor Harrison, Alaina Stein and MacKenzie Vandawater.
Also honored were Manton's Jaden Wilder; and Northern Michigan Christian's Madelyn Benthem and Anna Lanser.
On the boys' side, Cadillac had a pair of honorees in Tipp Baker and Logan Wilde while Pine River had two, as well, in Brian Fauble and Lane Ruppert.
Also honored were Forest Area's Chase Ingersoll and Robert Perkins; Lake City's Jack Pedlar; and McBain's Ethan Barton.
CASA baseball/softball forms available
CADILLAC — CASA baseball and softball forms are available for the upcoming summer season. Deadline to register is April 30.
Practice will tentatively begin on June 1 with games going from June 15 to July 23. CASA Advanced is also available for baseball and softball.
Go to www.casasports.org and/or the organization's Facebook page for more information and updates. You can also contact Ann Bush and (231) 444-6077 with questions.
The organization did cancel spring soccer in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.