ACME — A handful of area youth golfers competed in the two-day Traverse City Junior Golf Association's 2020 Championship over the weekend at Grand Traverse Resort.
Aidan Raffele took third in the College Men's flight with a two-day total of 175. He shot an 89 on Day 1 on The Bear before shooting an 86 on The Resort Course. He hit a total of 5 of 28 fairways, 9 of 36 greens and had 61 putts.
In the Boys Elite flight, Harry Chipman took second with a two-day total of 151. He shot a 76 on The Bear and came back with a 75 on The Resort Course. Chipman totaled 16 of 28 fairways, 18 of 36 greens and had 58 putts.
MacKale McGuire shot a 95 on The Bear and an 88 on The Resort Course to take 11th with a 183. He totaled 12 of 28 fairways, 9 of 36 greens and had 62 putts.
Tucker Vandervelde shot a 108 on The Bear and a 98 on The Resort Course for a two-day total of 206. He hit 7 of 28 fairways, 6 of 36 greens and had 65 putts.
Sam Kanouse shot a 92 on Day 1 and an 87 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 179, good for 12th. He hit 15 of 28 fairways, 6 of 36 greens and had 59 putts.
Emma McTaggart, competing in the Girls Tour flight, took 24th with a 111 in their one-day event. She hit 4 of 14 fairways, 3 of 18 greens and finished with 41 putts.
