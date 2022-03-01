LUDINGTON — Survive and advance.
That’s all that matters.
Cadillac did just that as it beat a pesky Manistee team 50-42 in a Division 2 girls basketball district contest Monday at Ludington.
The win sends the Vikings (8-13 overall) into Wednesday’s second semifinal against Big Rapids (14-6).
“We’re happy to advance,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said.
“Manistee gave us a whale of a good fight tonight.
“We made plays down the stretch when we needed to. I just thought we were a step slow defensively and that’s what we normally hang our hat on.”
Cadillac led 11-5 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime.
The Vikings were up 32-26 going into the fourth quarter but Manistee didn’t go away.
The Chippewas hit four 3-pointers down the stretch and kept things tight.
Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 20 points while Anna Whipple added 13 and Lydia Schamanek scored eight.
Damgard commended the post play of Whipple, crediting her with securing a number of big offensive and defensive rebounds.
SCOTTVILLE — Pine River started strong and cruised to a 52-27 win over Harrison in a Division 3 district contest at Mason County Central.
“We jumped out to a quick lead so it was a good game and everyone got some playing time,” Pine River coach Paula Justin said. “It was nice to be able to have a game like that.”
The Bucks led 26-5 after the first quarter and 30-9 at halftime.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals while Madi Sparks added 10 points, eight assists and five steals. Avery Sumpter had six points while Amanda Hill added six points and two steals.
Pine River (8-12) faces Evart (14-6) in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
FIFE LAKE — Buckley won its fourth straight game, beating host Forest Area 42-36 in a Division 4 district contest.
Aiden Harrand paced the Bears with 14 points, three steals and seven rebounds while Jaidan Brimmer had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Taylor Matthews had eight points and four rebounds while Anna Francisco added eight points and two steals.
Buckley (4-17) faces Lake Leelanau St. Mary (13-6) on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.