While they wait for their season to finish on the court, a pair of Cadillac volleyball players earned some special recognition Monday.
Cadillac senior outside Macy Brown was named Division 2 First Team All-State while junior setter Renee Brines earned Second Team honors.
It's the second straight season on the First Team for Brown, who was Honorable Mention All-State as a sophomore.
Brown leads Cadillac with 911 kills while also recording 73 aces, 84 blocks, 623 digs and 57 assists.
Brines has 1,164 assists, 252 kills, a program-record 102 aces, 46 blocks and 525 digs.
The Vikings stand at 42-5 overall after winning a Big North Conference title and a 15th straight Division 2 district title last month. They beat Clare and Escanaba to secure a regional title and are set to face Birch Run in a state quarterfinal match when the season resumes.
Also honored locally is McBain sophomore middle Linde VanderVlucht, who earned Honorable Mention All-State honors in Division 3.
VanderVlucht totaled 147 kills, 54 blocks, 20 aces and 57 digs for the Ramblers, who won a Division 3 district title before falling to Beaverton in a regional final match.
