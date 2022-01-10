SAGINAW — A handful of area runners got their indoor track and field season off to a strong start Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University.
Student-athletes from nine schools around the region are competing this winter in the Michigan Indoor Track Series under the name Up North Elite Track Club.
“These kids have been training together all winter about two days a week in different locations each time,” coach Trevor Thiebaut said.
They’ve used Buckley, Cadillac, Manton, Beulah and Roscommon to be fair to each runner.
Manton senior Noah Morrow led the way Saturday as he took first in the 800-meter run in 1:59.17, the first time he’s gone under 2:00.
Buckley sophomore Aidan Harrand took first in the 800, as well, finishing in 2:18.94.
Cadillac senior Kendall Schopieray took third in the event in 2:21.64 while Manton senior Molly Harding took 12th in 2:33.69.
The girls’ distance medley relay team of Benzie Central’s Mylie Kelly, Harrand, Schopieray and Roscommon’s Allison Chmielewski took first in 12:34.32.
The boys’ team did the same in the event with the foursome of Morrow, Cadillac’s Nolan Nixon, Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones and Fremont’s Conor Somers in a time of 10:40.26.
All performances were state-qualifying marks.
The MITS State Finals will be held Feb. 26-27 at the Lincoln Athletic Building in Ypsilanti.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.