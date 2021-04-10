CADILLAC — The green light is staying lit.
Most area high schools are continuing to offer in-person classes and allowing spring sports to continue after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked secondary schools and youth sports to shut down for two weeks to help curb the third wave of COVID-19 in the state.
Whitmer did not make the shutdown mandatory but asked Michigan residents to help the state's fight against the viral disease.
“We have to do this together. Lives depend on it, ‘ Whitmer said during a news conference, again urging residents to be vaccinated. “We're going to have some tough weeks ahead. So I'm asking everyone — please, take this seriously."
Cadillac superintendent Jen Brown said the district will allow spring sports to continue next week as the high school baseball, softball, girls' soccer, boys' golf, girls' tennis and track and field seasons are just getting underway.
"After consulting with the health department and less than 1 percent of our student-athletes testing positive, we are moving forward with sports next week," she said. "Safety protocols will continue to be in place, including weekly (antigen) testing.
"However, if the circumstances change, we will continue to evaluate those decisions in collaboration with the health department."
Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant spent time on a pair of Zoom calls with other Big North Conference ADs on Friday and said it's split at this time.
Petoskey, Gaylord and Alpena were moving forward as usual while Traverse City Central and Traverse City West were awaiting approval from school officials to continue.
"The big thing right now is when you can't maintain that six feet of distance…in the dugouts, on a bus or in a huddle, then you are masked up," Bryant said. "I am definitely more confident we can do this the right way than I was in August.
"We will see where the rest of this season and into the summer takes us."
Manton athletic director Scott Bender said his school will continue to allow sports and that spring should help the situation.
"I feel a lot more confident that we're not spreading it around outdoors," he said. "We can put the measures in to keep everybody distanced and do the right thing."
The winter sports season is done today with the MHSAA boys' basketball state championship games at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The girls' basketball finals were held on Friday.
All spring sports are held outdoors and just girls' soccer and lacrosse are considered high-contact.
That prompted the MHSAA to release a statement Friday afternoon regarding its spring schedules.
“The recent announcement from the governor will not limit or suspend our plans for the 2021 spring sports season,‘ MHSAA Media and Content Coordinator Geoff Kimmerly said. “We will allow each individual school district to make their own decisions on whether or not to take a voluntary two-week pause and they will not be penalized for doing so.‘
