A handful of area student-athletes earned all-state honors in softball, baseball and girls soccer from the individual coaches’ associations.
In softball, a pair of area players earned first team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.
In Division 3, Reed City sophomore Paityn Enos earned first-team honors as a utility player. Enos led the Coyotes with a .560 average this past season to set a school record. She also hit three home runs and drove in a team-high 52 RBIs.
In Division 4, Marion senior pitcher Georgia Meyer earned first-team honors, as well. On the mound, she went 19-1 overall with a 0.13 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 85.1 innings of work for the West Michigan D Conference champion Eagles. At the plate, Meyer hit .649 with eight home runs, three triples, 12 doubles and 50 RBIs.
Evart junior catcher Ally Theunick earned an honorable mention nod in Division 3. Theunick hit .481 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 46 RBIs for the Highland Conference and Division 3 district champion Wildcats. She threw out 10 of 23 runners attempting to steal.
Evart senior pitcher Addysen Gray earned an honorable mention nod in D3, as well. Gray went 17-3 with a 2.05 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 109.1 innings of work. At the plate, she hit .496 with 14 doubles, one home run and 32 RBIs as the Wildcats’ leadoff hitter.
In baseball, a pair of Reed City seniors earned Division 3 First Team All-State honors from the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Junior pitcher Max Hammond earned a first-team nod as he went 6-3 with a 0.90 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 62 innings of work. The Central Michigan University commit hit .417 with eight doubles, five home runs and drove in 39 runs for the Coyotes.
Senior Xavier Allen was named to first team as an infielder. Allen hit .558 with 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 43 RBIs for the Coyotes.
In Division 4, Mesick senior Caleb Linna earned an honorable mention selection. He hit .600 with 10 doubles, eight triples and one home run while stealing 69 bases and driving in 30 runs.
In girls soccer, a trio of Northern Michigan Christian girls were honored by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Comet junior standout midfielder Jada VanNoord earned First Team honors in Division 4 after another strong season. VanNoord scored 37 goals and had 15 assists for NMC as she finished the season with a career goal total of 108.
Senior midfielder Paige Ebels earned a third-team nod. Ebels finished with 12 goals and 11 assists. Senior forward Aria Cucinella earned honorable mention honors, as well, after finishing the season with 18 goals and five assists.
Reed City sophomore forward Carly Carlson earned an honorable mention nod in Division 3, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.