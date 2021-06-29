Area student-athletes bring home honors

A number of area student-athletes brought home collegiate and high school honors over the 2020-21 school year.
Following is a roundup of those.
GLIAC All-Academic/Academic Excellence
Academic Excellence (3.5-4.0 GPA)
• Brandon Wirth (Reed City), Ferris State cross country, indoor track, outdoor track; sports communication sophomore
• Klaudia O'Malley (McBain), Grand Valley State cross country, outdoor track; exercise science sophomore
• Anthony Pelton (Reed City), Grand Valley State football; supply chain management freshman
All-Academic (3.0-3.5 GPA)
• Rylee Eisenga, Lake Superior State volleyball; business administration-marketing junior
• Mari McClure, Northern Michigan indoor track, outdoor track; biology sophomore
Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association
• Harry Chipman, Cadillac, Division 2 Honorable Mention All-State
• Luke Enyeart, Cadillac, Division 2 All-Academic
• Cadillac girls Division 3 All-Academic Team — 3.812 GPA; Molly Anderson, Chesni Birgy, Madi Drabik, Emma McTaggart, Livi Meyer. Brandon Bailey, coach
Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association
• Danny Witbeck, Evart senior pitcher, Division 3 All-State First Team
• Cole Spencer, Mesick senior outfielder, Division 4 All-State Second Team
Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association
• Kelsey Quiggin, Mesick sophomore pitcher, Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention
• Pine River, Division 3 Academic All-State Team. Mike Nelson, coach
• Manton, Division 3 Academic All-State Team. Angie Taylor, coach
• Alana Hoffert, Cadillac senior, Division 2 Academic All-State
• Emma Whitley, Pine River senior, Division 3 Academic All-State
• Mailee Hilkowski, Pine River, Division 3 Academic All-State
• Aysia Taylor, Manton senior, Division 3 Academic All-State
• Sam Powers, Manton senior, Division 3 Academic All-State
• Noelle Nyquist, Manton sophomore, Division 3 Academic All-State
• Morgan Rogers, Lake City, Division 3 Academic All-State
• Haley Mattison, Lake City, Division 3 Academic All-State
• Emma Boonstra, McBain senior, Division 3 Academic All-State
• McKenna Gilde, McBain senior, Division 3 Academic All-State
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association
• Lydia Schamanek, Cadillac junior midfield, Division 2 All-State Third Team
• Molly Anderson, Cadillac senior goalkeeper, Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention
• Lindsay Meier, Cadillac junior midfield, Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention
• Jada VanNoord, McBain NMC freshman midfield, Division 4 All-State Second Team
• Megan Bennett, McBain NMC junior goalkeeper, Division 4 All-State Third Team
• Maggie Yount, McBain NMC senior midfield, Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention
• Sophie Vermilyea, Buckley senior midfield, Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention
• Kate Krick, McBain NMC freshman forward, Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.