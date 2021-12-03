With the fall prep sports season behind us, all-state teams are being released by coaches associations and media organizations across the state.
Following is a roundup (to date) of area student-athletes who’ve received all-state honors. The Associated Press’ All-State Football Teams will begin being released on Monday, Dec. 6.
Cadillac senior setter Renee Brines put the cherry on top of her prep career when she was named Division 2 First Team All-State by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.
Brines, who has signed with Northwood University, recorded 425 kills, 119 aces, 34 blocks, 450 digs and 953 as the Vikings’ setter.
Sophomore teammate Carissa Musta also earned honorable mention all-state honors. She recorded 276 kills and 155 blocks.
Cadillac finished the year 42-12-1 overall, falling to North Branch in a state quarterfinal match.
McBain junior middle hitter Gabrielle VerBerkmoes earned Division 3 First Team All-State honors. She recorded (regular season) 230 kills, 80 blocks and 94 digs for the state-semifinalist Ramblers.
McBain junior setter Analiese Fredin earned Second Team All-State status, as well. She recorded (regular season) 840 assists, 46 aces, 149 digs, 99 kills and 14 solo blocks.
Manton senior outside Megan Moffit earned honorable mention status, as did Lake City junior middle Mackenzie Bisballe.
Moffit had 72 aces, 366 kills, 18 blocks, 316 assists and 375 digs for the Rangers while Bisballe had 331 kills, 93 blocks, 103 digs and 194 assists for the Trojans.
Earning MIVCA All-Region honors for Cadillac were Brines, Julia Jezak, Musta and Caliey Masserang while Bisballe was selected from Lake City. Moffit, Fredin and VerBerkmoes also were on the all-region team.
The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association has released its all-state teams.
In Division 4, Cadillac junior defensive end and senior linebacker Collin Johnston earned first-team status while Reed City’s junior defensive back Seth Jackson was a D6 first-team selection.
McBain lineman Mack Bontekoe was an all-state selection in Division 7, as well.
A handful of local players were honored by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Northern Michigan Christian senior forward Seth VanHaitsma earned Division 4 First Team All-State honors. He recorded 21 goals and 16 assists for the NMSL and D4 district champion Comets.
Buckley senior defender Lorenzo Tognetti earned Second Team honors while NMC senior defender Trevin Winkle was named to the Third Team.
NMC seniors Jonas Lanser and Mekhi Harris, along with Buckley senior Alfonso Jimenez were named Honorable Mention All-State.
