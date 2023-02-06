TRAVERSE CITY — The season winding down quickly, Cadillac stepped it up and had a solid day.
The Vikings took second in the Big North Conference Wrestling Championships Saturday at Traverse City Central High School.
Gaylord won the tournament with 186.5 points while Cadillac was second at 153 and the host Trojans third at 138.
“The teams wrestled very well and I am happy with their performance,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. “They are improving every day and this young team is dedicated.”
The Vikings had a pair of conference champions, as well.
Freshman Maveric Hoffert won the title at 126 pounds, beating Petoskey’s Ryan Cook 4-0 in the title match. Sophomore Luke Phillips won the title at 165 pounds, as well, beating Gaylord’s Ethan Chandler by major decision, 10-1, in the finals.
Taking second were Matt Reinertson at 106, Justin Paszkowski at 190 and Shawn Paszkowski at 285 while Joey Schafer (113), Dominic Treiber (120), Ethan Burrows (132), Ethan Downing (150), Dylan Trowbridge (175) and Seth Dilley (215) each took second.
Cadillac competes in a Division 2 Team District Wednesday at Mount Pleasant.
BENZONIA — Kingsley brought home the title from the Mid Michigan/Highland Conference Championships Saturday at Benzie Central.
The Stags were first with 238 points while the host Huskies totaled 224 points.
Pine River was third at 171.5, Evart fifth at 98, Lake City seventh at 20 and McBain eighth at 160.
The Bucks had three conference champions. Bryant Wing won the title at 106, beating a Roscommon wrestler who had pinned him twice in the past.
Jordan Nelson, Pine River’s only four-year senior in the lineup, won the title at 120 while junior Ryder Holmes surpassed the 100-win milestone by winning the title at 144 pounds.
“That’s very impressive considering he is a junior and the very short season his freshman year thanks to COVID regulations,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said.
Jericho Holmes, Andrew Baldwin and Damian Jackson each took second while Scott Slocum and Zach Rizor were third.
Paul Frayer and Caleb Gepford each took fourth.
Pine River’s girls also competed in a tournament in Midland.
Lillian Pylman took third while Kendra Agar was fifth and Mary Nichols sixth.
Evart senior Cole Hopkins had a big day, too, as he picked up his 150th career win and finished with his fourth straight conference title at 175 pounds. Hopkins enters the postseason at 34-0.
Alex Burhans (285) and Ethan Conk (113) each took second for the Wildcats while Riley Ransom (165), Jaxon Craven (138) and Joseph Kunin (150) each took fourth.
Evart hosts a Division 4 Team District with Pine River and Manton on Wednesday.
GRANT — Reed City took second overall and had three champions in the CSAA Championships at Grant.
Chippewa Hills won the title with 154 points while the Coyotes totaled 140.5.
Bryson Hughes (190), Noah Morgan (215) and Izaiah Lentz (144) each took first in their classes for Reed City while Wyatt Spalo (285) and Carte Johnson (106) each took second.
Barron Bowman (113) and Connor Ward (138) took third while Andrew Kiaunis (150) was fourth.
Reed City hosts a Division 3 Team District on Thursday.
MIDLAND — The Manton girls took team part in an invitational at Midland, the final event before the state tournament begins Feb. 11.
Makayla Gowell and Bridgette Collins each went 3-1 and finished third in their respective classes while Kennedi Wahmhoff was fifth with a 3-2 mark. Chloe Colton went 3-2 and took sixth while Summer Cook was 1-2.
