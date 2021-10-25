GAYLORD — That’s a first.
For the first time, the MHSAA sponsored middle school/junior high regionals for cross country runners to wrap up their seasons.
All local teams competed in a Zone 7 race at Michaywe Pines Golf Course in Gaylord.
McBain’s girls took first in Race A with 106 points while Cadillac was second at 113 and Clare third at 113. Buckley finished ninth at 218.
Caelyn Torry took 12th for the Ramblers at 13:18 while Peyton Grant was 13th in 13:19, Jane Koetje 16th in 13:21, Emmy Raney 38th in 14:05 and Brooklyn Eisenga 53rd in 14:22.
Brooklyn Brown took third for Cadillac in 12:42 while Ella McInerney was 26th in 13:52, Ruth Hanson 27th in 13:54, Chloe Mazza 34th in 13:58 and Kennedy Lamarand 47th in 14:15.
Brooklynn Frazee took 17th for Buckley in 13:23, Kinsey Peer 29th in 13:55, Mikayla Kulawiak 35th in 13:59, Addisen Harrand 82nd in 15:14 and Kayla Milarch 114th in 16:25.
Bella Wetzel took 93rd for Lake City in 15:40 while Payton Durga was 127th in 17:36 and Adyson Clark 144th in 23:28.
McBain’s girls also took first in Race B with 38 points.
Anna Joynt took third in 15:01, Olivia Bosscher ninth in 15:25, Rachelle Kirby 12th in 15:45, Madelyn Reinink 13th in 15:47 and Bella Lavender 14th in 15:49.
Traverse City St. Elizabeth Ann Seton took first in the boys’ Race A with 116 points while Cadillac was 10th at 228, Mesick 13th at 288 and McBain 15th at 348.
Silas Ashley took 34th for Cadillac in 12:41, Masyn Wing 39th in 12:46, Thomas Rahilly 44th in 12:53, Lars Hanson 77th in 13:36 and Evan Johnson 86th in 13:51.
Ty Redman took 14th for Mesick in 12:01, Kyle Redman 25th in 12:13, Cody Linna 61st in 13:22, Gunnar Hallett 113th in 14:23 and Alex Kastl 157th in 18:21.
Rylee Sprague took 28th for McBain in 12:31, Garrin Schneeg 40th in 12:47, Brennan Koetje 96th in 14:09, Camlar Ingleright 135th in 15:31 and Connor Gilde 140th in 16:00.
Buckley’s Mason Rath took 88th in 13:52.
Owen Butkovich took 83rd for Lake City in 13:47, Trenton Stockwell 120th in 14:39, Parker Majors 127th in 15:05, Dan Youngberg 143rd in 16:14 and Landon Stanley 144th in 16:17.
In boys’ Race B, McBain’s Deven Bergey took 28th in 20:10 and Gavin Hill 29th in 20:36.
