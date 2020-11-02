BUCKLEY — From 100 points to 18 points and now to just 2 points.
They're getting closer.
Cadillac's girls put together a big day and took second overall in an MHSAA Division 2 cross country regional Saturday at Buckley High School.
Front-runner Petoskey totaled 39 points while the Vikings were second at 41 and Sparta a distant third at 98.
Being that close to Petoskey, the clear No. 2 in the state behind powerhouse East Grand Rapids, charged up the Cadillac girls and gave them a boost of confidence headed into the State Finals Meet, to be held Friday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
"It's obviously surreal to be two points out of a regional championship," Cadillac assistant coach Trevor Thiebaut said "This is just a stepping stone to get to next week and hopefully the improvement is even bigger then.
"We need to keep everybody healthy and keep everybody running.
Cadillac senior Chloie Musta was pretty excited.
"I think we definitely shook up Petoskey," she said. "They're probably a little more nervous now."
Musta had a big day herself, taking second in 18:46 behind Petoskey senior Emma Squires (18:29).
Musta jumped back in front of teammate Kendall Schopieray, who had beaten her and set a school record in a D2 pre-regional Oct. 19 at Benzie Central. Schopieray took third Saturday in 18:53.
"There's no rivalry with us," Musta said. "We just kind of push each other and we run off each other. We push each other to be better, if that makes sense."
Gwen Phillips took 10th in 19:41, Ellie Cool 11th in 19:47 and Heather Eller 15th in 19:56 to round out Cadillac's scoring.
Defending state champion Fremont took first on the boys' side with a near-perfect score of 16 points. Petoskey was second at 72, Sparta third at 97 and Cadillac eighth at 172.
For the Vikings, it's a learning experience as the lineup features a freshman and two sophomores in the top five.
"Our boys are young," Thiebaut said. "It's a big learning experience for them to get in a regional and get them this experience.
"It would have been great to get a couple of qualifiers but they ran great today and we're very proud of them."
Nolan Nixon took 26th for Cadillac in 17:40 while Brayden Oberhaus was 31st at 17:54, Jackson Hilt 33rd at 18:00, Carson Carlington 53rd at 18:55 and Michael Gottleber 59th in 19:09.
Fremont standout Nathan Walker took first in the race with a course-record time of 14:56.
Division 3
The top team spots in the Division 3 regional were pretty much a foregone conclusion as Hart swept both titles.
McBain's boys had a strong day, taking second behind the Pirates. Hart was first with 40 points while McBain was second at 62 and Pine River third at 98.
All three teams qualify for the D3 State Finals, to be held Saturday morning at MIS.
For the Ramblers, Connor Murphy took fourth in 16:26, Blake Whetstone eighth in 17:03, Kain Eastway 16th in 17:29, Claydon Ingleright 17th in 17:30 and Kyle Pylkas 21st in 17:41.
Murphy is happy to take his teammates to the state finals this year after going as an individual in 2019.
"It feels way better than just going individually because you get to go with your friends," he said. "I didn't think I did the best I could today...I went out a little fast."
For Pine River, Logan Churchill took fifth in 16:53, Jayce Methner ninth in 17:08, Philip Rigling 25th in 17:50, Landyn Cool 26th in 17:54 and Scott Slocum 44th in 18:49.
Manton took fifth overall. Noah Morrow took third in 16:20 and Jonathon Traxler 15th in 17:5 to qualify as individuals for the finals.
Reed City took sixth and is sending a pair of freshmen in Anthony Kiaunis and Ryan Allen to the state finals. Kiaunis took 10th in 17:11 and Allen 11th in 17:12.
"Anthony and Ryan have pushed each other all year and they're the top two freshmen in the region," Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. "Earning a trip to the state finals is very impressive and much-deserved. They worked their tails off all summer."
Also going as an individual is Lake City senior Shane Nutt after he took 13th in 17:14.
Powerhouse Hart easily won the girls' title with 22 points while Benzie Central was second at 61 and McBain third at 89.
McBain coach Tasha O'Malley is happy to be making a return trip to the state finals.
"This has been our goal all season," she said. "We wanted to make it to states as teams. There have been a lot of changes this year and our teams have felt so fortunate to be able to run. Making it to states is the icing on the cake. We look forward to having a good week of practice.
"We are very excited for both our boys and girls teams. They have put in a lot of hard work and they deserve this great honor. It has been a pleasure this season to coach them."
Maggie O'Malley paced the Ramblers with a fifth-place finish in 18:55 and was the first non-Hart runner to cross the finish line as the Pirates swept the top four spots.
"I wanted to get second or third but this is a day where you can't predict it," she said. "The team did super good. We were kind of nervous about if we were going to get third or not because of the way we ran (Thursday) at Evart but that's Evart's course.
"We came in super-confident and we really pepped each other up."
Baylie Eisenga took 15th in 20:30, Reese Ensing 17th in 20:47, Rowan Ensing 28th in 21:52 and Amelia Schihl 30th in 21:55 to round out the Ramblers' scoring.
Reed City took fourth and is sending senior Abbigail Kiaunis and sophomore Nora Smoes to the state finals. Kiaunis took eighth in 18:58 and Smoes 20th in 20:55.
"Abbigail punched her ticket to the state finals for the fourth consecutive year which is a first for any cross country runner at Reed City," Saladin said. "She's had a tremendous career. She broke her own school record at 18:58 and breaking 19 has been a goal of hers. We're so proud of that girl.
"Nora had an amazing finish over the last 800 meters to pass four girls to earn her spot. She set a goal at the end of last year to get to state and she did it. We're super happy for her."
Division 4
Mason County Eastern won the title in the boys' Division 4 race with 29 points while Buckley was second at 66 and Frankfort third at 87.
Each team moves on to the State Finals Meet Saturday afternoon at MIS.
Veteran Buckley coach Ken Wicker was quite pleased with his team's performance.
"What a day Saturday," he said. That was a lot of racing. There were over 500 runners throughout the whole day.
"Our kids did a great job. Both teams competed very hard and I am proud of our effort. We are very excited to qualify Aiden Harrand, Shelby Cade and our whole boys team."
Jackson Kulaiak paced the Bears with a seventh-place finish in 17:30 while Jacob Wicker took 10th in 17:57, Jeremiah Pasbjerg 12th in 18:09, Carson Kulawiak 19th in 18:34 and Braden Melville 37th in 19:42.
Mesick's Grant Fleis qualified as an individual as he took fifth in 17:28, as did Forest Area's Phoenix Mulholland after he took 16th in 18:31.
Grand Traverse Academy took first on the girls' side with 50 points while Glen Lake was second at 71 and Lake Leelanau St. Mary's third at 71.
Buckley freshman Aiden Harrand took second in 18:50 while senior Shelby Cade took sixth in 20:55 to qualify for the finals.
Forest Area's Meagan Lange qualified by taking fifth in 20:46 and teammate Maycey Turner took 12th in 22:19 to qualify.
