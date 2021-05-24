BRETHREN — A large number of area athletes are moving on to the state finals from an MHSAA Division 4 track and field regional Saturday at Brethren High School.
Glen Lake won the boys' title with 146 points while Buckley was second at 106, Marion third at 86, Mesick sixth at 39.5, Northern Michigan Christian seventh at 32 and Forest Area 12th at 14.
Buckley senior standout Gavin Allen took first in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.13 seconds while teammate Jackson Kulawiak took first in the 800 in 2:08.97. The Bears also swept all four relays, winning the 400 relay in 46.43 seconds; the 800 relay in 1:35.27; the 1600 relay in 3:40.99 and the 3200 relay in 9:07.33.
Kyle Kaczanowski took second in the long jump at 20-feet, 3-inches and is also qualified in the high jump after taking fourth at 6-1.
Marion freshman Braden Prielipp took first in the high jump at 6-5 while McCoy Williams took first in the shot put at 42-1 and Mason Salisbury second in the 300 hurdles at 45.43 seconds.
"Three was kind of our number today. Three of our guys qualified for the state meet, we were the third-place team, two of our four relays finished third Brad Houck was third in the 200 behind some really great sprinters from Manistee Catholic and Glen Lake," Marion coach Jason Keeler said. "It really was a great overall performance for the team. We posted some exceptional times comparative to the rest of our season but, unfortunately, there is no trophy for third. I couldn't be prouder of their effort, though."
Mesick's Grant Fleis won the 3200 at 10:53.01 and was second in the 1600 in 4:48.45 to qualify.
NMC's Jonas Lanser won the 1600 in 4:47.65 and teammate Isaac Bowden won the pole vault at 12-0. Forest Area's Phoenix Mulholland took third in the high jump and qualified at 6-1.
Glen Lake won the girls' title with 129.5 points while Frankfort was second at 127.5, Forest Area third at 94, Marion fourth at 68, Buckley fifth at 68, Mesick sixth at 46 and NMC 14th at 2.
Emily Norkowski had a big day for the Warriors as she took first in the 100 hurdles in 17.03 seconds, first in the 300 hurdles in 50.76 seconds and second in the jump at 5-0.
Meagan Lange took second in the 200 dash in 28.38 seconds and second in the 400 dash at 1:03.65. Forest Area's girls also won the 800 relay in 1:55.59 and took second in the 3200 relay in 11:04.37.
Marion's Harley Bear won the shot put at 34-8 and took second in the discus at 95-1.
Freshman Aiden Harrand paced Buckley as she won the 800 in 2:25.17 and the 1600 in 5:18.29. Senior Shelby Cade also took third in the 800 in 2:32.21 to qualify. The Bears are qualified in the 1600 relay after the foursome took second in 4:29.44.
Mesick's Trinity Harris took second in the long jump at 14-9.5 and the Bulldogs' 400 relay took second at 56.46 seconds.
The MHSAA Division 4 State Finals are June 5 at Baldwin Middle School in Hudsonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.