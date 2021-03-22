Area wrestlers move on to regionals

MANCELONA — Pine River led the way locally again, advancing 12 wrestlers out of an MHSAA Division 4 Individual District Saturday at Mancelona.
"After a rough end of the week, our kid did a great job at districts," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "Due to some last-minute changes thanks to COVID, we entered 13 wrestlers and 12 were able to place in the top four and move on to regionals.
"It's great to have so many individuals still in the race and I think it's good for our team mindset as we head into the Team Regional on Wednesday."
Picking up district titles for Pine River were Cameron Helmboldt at 215 pounds after he pinned Whittemore-Prescott's Jesse Morrison in 3:43 in the finals and Gavyn Curnett at 140 after he pinned Whittemore's Collin Kundinger in 5:45 in the title match.
Caden Mys took second at 145 after a 4-1 loss to Oscoda's Anthony Ward in the finals while Elijah Carper took second at 189 after he lost 2-1 to Whittemore's Russell Wilson in the final. Landyn Cool took second at 135 after he was pinned by Whittemore's Devan Nader in 1:34 in the title match.
Taking third were Phil Rigling (145), Andrew Stevens (152), Hunter Varney (189), Scott Slocum (112), Jordan Nelson (119) and Ryder Holmes (135). Javen Wanstead (171) took fourth.
Manton advanced four wrestlers to the regional round as Elijah Cunningham (140), Corbin Colton (145), Rylan Lewis (152) and Nolan Winsett each took fourth.
Forest Area's Latrell Kinnebrew took second at 285 while Sir Xavier Navoni (215) was third and Josh Saylor (189) fourth.
Pine River competes in a D4 Team Regional Wednesday at Whittemore-Prescott while the Individual Regional is Saturday at Charlevoix High School.
Evart advances four
CARSON CITY — Evart advanced four wrestlers out of a D4 Individual District at Carson City-Crystal Saturday.
Reese Ransom took first at 152 pounds as beat Hesperia's Korbin Klaus 12-0 in the finals. Teammate Cole Hopkins took first at 171 after a pin of Ravenna's Juan Castillo in 1:16 in the title match.
Sam Bailey (189) took second at 189 and Darren Gostlin was third at 130, as well.
Those four advance to an Individual Regional Saturday at Carson City-Crystal.
Reed City advances 6
GRAYLING — Reed City advanced six wrestlers out of a Division 4 Individual District at Grayling.
Sophomore Bryson Hughes took first 171 pounds, beating Negaunee's Finn Helppi 3-1 in the title match.
Eli Johnson took third at 189 while Carter Johnson (103), Anakin Andrus (119), Izaiah Lentz (130) and Alex Andrus (140) each took fourth.
Those six return to Grayling next Saturday for the Individual Regional.
