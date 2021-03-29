Moving on up.
A total of 10 area wrestlers advanced out of MHSAA Individual Wrestling Regionals on Saturday.
In a Division 4 tournament Saturday at Charlevoix High School, Pine River advanced six of 10 to the Individula State Finals, to be held Saturday at VanAndel Arena in Grand Rapids.
The Bucks had a pair of champions in Gavyn Nelson at 140 pounds and Cam Helmboldt at 215.
Nelson pinned Iron Mountain's Evan Haferkorn in 5:03 in the title match while Helmboldt beat Whittemore-Precott's Jesse Morrison 8-1 in the finale.
Elijah Carper took second at 189, falling 5-3 to Whittemore's Russell Wilson in the championship match.
Cayden Mys took third at 145, beating teammate Phil Rigling 10-3 in the consolation final while Andrew Stevens took third at 152, beating Iron Mountain's Fulton Stroud in the third-place match.
Evart is sending three of its four regional qualifiers to the state finals, as well, after competing Saturday at Carson City-Crystal.
Cole Hopkins pinned his way to the title at 171 pounds, dropping New Lothrop's Brady Gross in 3:48 in the championship match. He also had pins in 2:44 and 2:47 to get to the finals.
Reese Ransom took second at 152 after being pinned by New Lothrop's Bryce Cheney in 3:23 in the finals.
Darren Gostlin took third at 130 while Sam Bailey lost in the blood round at 189 and just missed out on advancing.
Reed City sophomore Bryson Hughes (171) is headed to the Division 3 Individual Finals after taking fourth in a regional Saturday at Grayling.
Hughes lost to Boyne City's Jacob Bush 7-6 in the third-place match.
The D3 Finals will be held Friday at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.
