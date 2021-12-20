MARQUETTE — Pine River took ninth overall in the always-tough Marquette Challenge on Saturday.
Pulaski, Wisc., won the event with 230 points while Grandville took second at 213, Gaylord third at 180.5 and the Bucks totaled 81 points.
Ryder Holmes paced Pine River with a third-place finish at 140 pounds while Seth Duncan had a strong day and took fifth at 125.
Phil Rigling (152), Wyatt Underhill (145) and Cayden Mys (160) each took sixth.
Pine River opens conference competition Tuesday at home.
SOUTH HAVEN — Reed City went 3-2 and took fifth overall in the South Haven Invitational on Saturday.
The Coyotes beat Coloma 66-12; beat South Haven 48-33; and beat Ravenna 54-24. They lost to Wayland 77-6 and to Niles 48-36.
Bryson Hughes went 5-0 at 171 pounds to keep his record perfect at 12-0 while Elijah Lentz went 4-1 at 130.
Wyatt Spalo (285), Zach Bennett (119) and Izaiah Lentz (130) each went 3-2 while Noah Morgan, Chad Landis and Jaxson Benson each won two matches.
Hunter Fagon-Moyer, Braedon Ghent, Logan Cutler, Autumn Thompson, Trevor Burgess and Dannica Bregg each won a match.
Reed City’s girls’ team also had its first match on Saturday at the Kent County Championships. Caitlin Chiger placed second in her class, going 2-1 on the day.
Reed City hosts its first 12-team Holiday Rumble on Dec. 30.
HART — Manton took 12th out of 19 teams at the Hart Invitational.
“Our kids wrestled hard today,” Manton coach Chad Weston said.
“Hart is one of the toughest tournaments we will go to so I am very proud of our team and how they performed.
“It’s good for us to see tough competition.”
Reagan Stahl took second at 103 pounds while Ben Paddock took second at 171.
James Little also picked up a win at 215.
Manton is at a quad Tuesday in Kingsley.
GRAYLING — Cadillac placed ninth in the Grayling Don Ferguson Invitational.
Durand won event with 250.5 points while Montrose was second at 195.5 and Standish-Sterling third at 128.5 while the Vikings totaled 77.5 points.
“We were missing a lot of our starters but the ones we had wrestled well,” Cadillac coach Chad Phillips said.
Freshman Luke Phillips led the way for Cadillac as he took third at 160 pounds.
Noah Helsel took fifth at 140 while Jackie Corn took sixth at 103. Evelyn Barron was fifth at 130 and Tanner Zupancic took fifth at 135, as well.
