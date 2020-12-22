CADILLAC — Dan Gray didn't really mind the snow and temperatures in the 30s.
He didn't mind all those extra layers of clothing to keep warm on the first official day of winter.
After all, he and his Cadillac football teammates were back on the practice field.
Yes, high school football is back on in Michigan after a five-week shutdown due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For 72 teams, the dreams of a state title are possible again.
For Gray, it might have been his last chance to finish his senior season. After restrictions were extended a second time by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, most figured football was done until spring — if it could be resumed at all.
That would have taken Gray's chances to play away.
"I wouldn't have been able to play in the spring," he said. "I would have been working full-time and I plan to graduate early.
"This was my last chance."
So the cold temperatures and snow over the next two weeks won't bother Gray quite so much as the Vikings prepare for a Division 4 regional title game against Forest Hills Eastern on Jan. 2.
He was among those who were pretty giddy Monday afternoon to be back on the practice field. Cadillac last played on Nov. 13 when it beat Sault Ste. Marie 34-14 to secure its second straight district title.
"I was pretty excited," he said. "It felt great, besides being cold but we're all excited to get back at it.
"I was always ready to just jump back in it and I had a feeling that we were going to."
The reason football, volleyball and girls' swim teams get to finish their seasons is antigen testing. The nasal tests are similar to the ones being administered by schools in the Big Ten and the NFL.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, antigen tests (or point-of-care tests) are designed to detect an immune response to COVID-19, which implies a current infection.
In a partnership between the MHSAA and MDHHS, players and coaches will be tested for COVID-19 three times a week as part of a pilot program to collect data and information as a way to get all students back in school across the state before vaccines become widely available.
“What it’s going to allow is for kids to have some closure on their fall seasons over the next 29 days,‘ MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a virtual press conference on Friday. “We’ve been able to get our dates in place. Part of the testing program that’s required is there will be a rapid test that we’ll get to schools here shortly. We’re still working through some of the details on how the exact process will work. Essentially, there will be some testing in place.‘
More and more tests are now available to the state because residents of long-term care homes are first in line for the two approved COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning they no longer have to be tested regularly.
“Many of these rapid test resources are being reallocated to schools as of the New Year, because for the last few months, those have all been going to nursing homes, of which those vaccinations … are actively going on,‘ Uyl said. “That’s why there is going to some increase in testing capacity. The Health and Human Services wanted to partner with an entity that would have a limited number of schools, a limited number of student-athletes, and certainly would be the remaining fall sports that were left.
“It seemed to make an awful lot of sense.‘
Athletic directors across the state have a three-hour Zoom call with the MHSAA and health officials today to explain the testing process.
From there, schools are slated to begin receiving the tests on Wednesday. There are no specific days COVID tests have to be administered, just three within a seven-day period.
If schools, student-athletes or coaches refuse to be tested, they will not be allowed to compete because the MDHHS is only allowing those participating in the testing program clearance to compete.
“If individual students or teams refuse to be a part of this rapid testing requirement, they would not be able to participate in our tournament event,‘ Uyl said. “That’s under the current order and that’s what the Health and Human Services will require.‘
The program also does not apply to winter sports athletes at this time and it's why those sports — basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer — are on hold until Jan. 15. Downhill skiing did begin its practices Monday because it's an outdoor, non-contact sport.
