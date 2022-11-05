REED CITY — The smile and the tears said a lot.
You see, this one was a little more personal for a group of Reed City coaches and players.
While the Coyotes won a football district title in 2020, that came via forfeit by Kingsley during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Coyotes themselves had to bow out the following game due to virus protocols at the time.
Reed City beat Muskegon Catholic 36-7 in a Division 6 district final Friday night at home to secure their first on-field trophy since 2018, the final season for longtime coach Monty Price.
His former top assistant, current head coach Scott Shankel, got to receive the trophy this time around and there were some tears involved.
“It feels great,” Shankel said. “and it’s just me…it’s my whole coaching staff. Hats off these guys because they’re doing what they need to do every week.
“All of these young men have paid the dues for the last four years, you know, and them just believing. We went up against a tough Muskegon Catholic team and we knew it was going to be tough but we kept telling them, you’ve got to wear them down and I think that eventually did it for us.”
One of those key four year players, senior back Bryson Hughes loved Friday night’s feeling.
“It’s memorable,” he said. “It’s great to be out here with my guys senior year.”
The win sends Reed City (10-1 overall) into the regional championship round of play where it will host Millington next Friday or Saturday.
The Cardinals (10-1) clipped Standish-Sterling 14-12 on Friday to advance.
That game, too, will be two teams that love to run the ball.
The Coyotes did it 54 times for 410 yards against Muskegon Catholic (8-3) on Friday, led by Hughes, who had 29 carries for 283 yards and two touchdowns.
“That’s all for my linemen,” Hughes said. “They did a great job of working together, making their calls, getting to the backers and opening holes.”
On a night where rain and a lot of mud were the dominant features, things stayed close most of the way.
Scoreless after the first quarter, Hughes scored from 9 yards out in the second quarter and Reed City led just 6-0 at halftime.
Muskegon Catholic went up 7-6 in the third quarter before the Coyotes came right back and retook the lead at 14-7.
It stayed that way until the fourth quarter when Reed City pulled away with three unanswered touchdowns.
Simply put, it was keep on running.
“We want to run the ball and we’ve got kids who can run downhill well,” Shankel said.
“They packed the box on us and we just kept telling the kids to wear them down and something’s eventually going to pop.
“It was tough in the first half but then we popped a couple and you could see the kids’ eyes start going up.”
Nolan Morgan added 66 yards on eight carries while Johnny Ondrus had 55 yards on 13 carries.
Max Hammond also hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Allen.
Caleb Hetrick paced the defense with seven tackles, including a sack while Zach Erickson picked off a pass. Logan Langworthy and Carter Gawne each had four tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.