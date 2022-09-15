CADILLAC — Some of the lessons seem to be sinking in.
Especially the one about not letting a team back into a match.
Up 2-0, Cadillac learned its lesson this time around and finished off the three-set sweep of Traverse City West 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 in a Big North Conference match on Wednesday.
The Trojans were up 2-0 on TC Central last week and ended up going the distance to beat the Trojans in five sets.
“It’s always a good night when you can with a Big North match in three,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We did a good job of controlling the match in the first two sets but had to fight back and get control late in the third.
“To the team’s credit, they learned from last week when we were up 2-0 but ended up going five.”
Cassie Jenema paced Cadillac with 24 assists, seven digs, four kills, three aces and two blocks while Carissa Musta had eight kills, five blocks, an assist and a dig. Joslyn Seeley had 10 digs, five kills, two aces and a block while Brooke Ellens had 14 digs, two assists and an ace.
Macey McKeever had six digs, two kills and an assist while Makenzie Johns added nine kills and six digs. Karsyn Kastl added an ace.
Cadillac (11-4-1 overall, 3-0 Big North) hosts a 16-team invitational on Saturday.
• TC West won the JV match 24-26, 25-4, 25-19. Maddie Taylor led the Vikings in serving.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-17, 25-22. Top hitter for the Vikings was Lydia Owens while the top server was Lydia Clough.
TAWAS — Northern Michigan Christian and Tawas played to a 1-1 tie in an NMSL contest Wednesday.
“We have been improving so much for the past two weeks and tonight feels like we fell all the way back to the beginning of the season,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “As a whole, we hardly played any of the soccer we know how and we let the physicality of the game get into our heads.
“On a positive note, our shot-to-goal conversion rate is still much improved since the beginning of the season. Hopefully, this is a small mid-season hurdle and we can pick ourselves up and persevere on into the rest of the season.”
Tucker Tossey scored for the Comets off an assist from Barrett Bosscher. Blake DeZeeuw recorded five saves in goal.
KINGSLEY — Buckley scored an 8-1 win over Kingsley in a Northwest Conference contest.
Coleman Yuresko and Garrett Ensor each scored twice for the Bears while Nick Simon, Kyle Deshasier, Braylon Casto and Jake Romzek also scored.
DeShasier, Simon, Romzek, Orren Renfor and Rodrigo Boso had assists. Landon Kulawiak made one save in the nets.
Buckley hosts Leland next Wednesday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian rolled to a 7-1 win over Harbor Light Christian.
“We came out with confidence, communicated well, executed our offense and defense and demonstrated great attitudes on the field,” Heritage coach Tom Stagg said.
Peyton Shaffer opened the scoring for the Patriots before Seth Wanner scored once and Sebastian Vrieze twice to make it 4-0. Shaffer, Vrieze and Wanner scored in the second half.
Peyton Nickel recorded seven saves.
Heritage Christian (2-2-1) is at Buckley on Friday to face the Bears’ JV team.
