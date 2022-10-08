LEROY — McBain has been down this road before.
In fact, it was just last year.
The Ramblers needed to win out down the stretch to have a chance at getting into the playoffs with a 5-4 record.
They pulled it off in 2021 and are looking to do it again this fall.
McBain shook off a two-game losing streak to beat Pine River 46-0 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The win gets the Ramblers back to 3-4 overall with home games against Manton (3-4) and Muskegon Heights (0-7) remaining.
“We’ve just got to keep fighting,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said.
“We’re right on the bubble as far as making it and so we’re taking it as each game is our playoff game.”
Aside from the post-season, Maloney said it was good to see his team be rewarded for what has continued to be a strong effort each week.
“Our guys needed a game they could respond with after those two straight losses,” he said. “We’ve been pleased with the effort in practices and pleased with the effort in games.
“A lot of guys got a chance to play, too, and so this is a good team win for us.”
McBain scored less than a minute into the contest against a Pine River team that has struggled all season long and didn’t have much for right for it on this night, either.
Eli Baker paced the Ramblers with 61 yards rushing while Kalvin McGillis added 41. Jacob Billett added 36 yards rushing while Isaac Baas ran for 31.
Quarterback Braylon Pace was 3 of 6 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Bryce Akom paced the defense with four tackles while McGillis had three. Baas also returned an interception for a touchdown.
McBain hosts Manton next Friday while Pine River at Houghton Lake in a battle of winless teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.