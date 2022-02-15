CADILLAC — Mission accomplished — on both sides.
Cadillac’s boys took first and the girls second in an MHSAA Division 2 regional ski meet Monday at Caberfae Peaks.
The finishes hit one of the Vikings’ main goals of qualifying for the state finals, to be held Feb. 28 at Schuss Mountain.
It’s also back-to-back regional titles for the boys’ team.
“It feels good to have such a strong team,” Cadillac senior captain Elliot Lavigne said. “Everybody committed 100 percent of their time to working and it’s really paid off. It’s nice to see that happen.”
Cadillac took first with 36.5 points while Onekama was a distant second at 106 and Grand Rapids Christian third at 120, The top three teams qualify for the state finals, along with the top four finishers not on qualifying teams.
Viking coach James Netzley said his team’s experience really showed.
“The boys showed their experience by stacking most of the team in the top 10 out of 70 racers,” he said. “Our seniors, Ben (Meyer), Elliot, Kyle (Conradson) and Ethan (Sharp), all had four excellent finishes in their final regionals.
“Brady (Koenig) has really improved this year and picked a great day to show it. Back-to-back regional champions is something to be proud of.”
That goal started back in November where there wasn’t a trace of snow on the ground.
“We’ve been working all season toward this,” Lavigne said. “We started with dryland back in November just with this goal of making it to states and taking first in our region.
“It was really fun to see it happen and it was good to see everyone smiling and happy.”
Koenig paced Cadillac on the slalom course with a second-place finish in 48.33 seconds. Lavigne took third at 49.63, Conradson fifth at 50.11, Meyer sixth at 50.23, Sharp seventh at 50.98 and Chris Anderson 16th at 54.83.
Meyer tied for second on the giant slalom course, finishing in 57.92 seconds. Conradson took fifth at 58.45, Koenig sixth at 58.49, Lavigne seventh at 58.58, Sharp 12th at 1:01.65 and Anderson 51st at 1:14.79.
Cadillac’s girls put forth a strong day, too, as they took second without one of their top skiers in junior Georgette Sake, who is out with a hamstring injury but could return in time for the state finals.
East Grand Rapids won the girls’ title with 47 points while the Vikings were second at 61 and Grand Rapids Christian third at 161.
“The girls accomplished their first goal of the year and that’s qualifying for states,” Netzley said.
“I was really proud of the way they handled the pressure today without Georgette, who is one of our top skiers.
“The whole team figured into the scoring either directly or indirectly by pushing other girls back. It was a total team effort.”
Avery Meyer paced Cadillac on the slalom course as she took second in 47.70 seconds.
Onalee Wallis was third at 48.33, Mairyn Kinnie 11th at 54.77, Emily Mason 16th at 57.11, Kinsey Cornwell 18th at 57.33 and Ellie Cool 34th at 1:03.48.
Wallis had a big day on the GS course as she took first in a combined time of 1:02.78. Meyer took fourth at 1:04.50, Kinnie 10th at 1:08.75, Mason 14th at 1:10.30, Cornwell 20th at 1:12.19 and Cool 28th at 1:16.08.
“It’s been a lot of years since we’ve had an individual champion on the girls’ side,” Netzley said.
“Onalee ripped two great runs in GS.”
Cadillac wraps up the Big North Conference season when it hosts the meet Feb. 22 at Caberfae Peaks.
McBain senior Michayla Bell, who competes for Onekama, qualified in both events for the state finals. Bell took sixth in the GS at 1:06.56 and sixth in the slalom at 53.01 seconds.
Also competing for the Portagers from McBain, Brekken Cotter took 17th in slalom at 57.12 and Tana VanPolen was 32nd at 1:02.16. Cotter took 23rd in GS at 1:13.53 and VanPolen was 29th at 1:16.43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.