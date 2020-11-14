CADILLAC — One win.
One trophy.
That's so 2020.
After not having played in two weeks because of a first-round bye and then a COVID-19 forfeit by the opposition, Cadillac made the most of its opportunity Friday night.
The Vikings beat Sault Ste. Marie 34-14 in an MHSAA Division 4 district title game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
It's the second straight district crown for the Vikings (6-2 overall) and moves them into a regional championship game at home next week (7 p.m. Nov. 20) against Forest Hills Eastern. The Hawks (6-3) beat Whitehall 41-13 on Friday.
The post-season has been a roller-coaster ride for all involved due to the surging pandemic but winning is even more special given all that teams are facing now.
"I just want to say it's magical," Cadillac senior lineman Bryce Bengelink said. "We didn't know if we were going to have a season, then went 4-2 and then played our first game in three weeks tonight.
"We started a little shaky tonight but we got right back into it."
Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory agreed.
"It's just a huge release," he said. "It's to the point where, with how late our game got canceled last week, that you're on pins and needs until 7 p.m. on Friday.
"This is great because it's an opportunity for the kids to find some normalcy. Just having them be able to let all that other stuff go away and be kids for the couple of hours that we're out here is great. It's a great group of guys and I love watching them play and play together."
Like most teams, Cadillac had to adjust in the past two weeks to an ever-changing lineup when its starting center was quarantined because of a COVID-19 exposure. That meant Bengelink, who's sort of a jack of all trades on the offensive line, moved into a key position in the Vikings' offense.
"This is the first time I've played there since sophomore year so I was a little nervous as to how bad and I going to do or how good am I going to do," Bengelink said. "I've been getting a ton of reps this week. It's been just doing what I had to do to be mentally and physically prepared for this game."
While Cadillac didn't miss a beat there, Sault Ste. Marie did to the Vikings what they normally do to most teams — take the air out of the ball.
The Blue Devils (6-3) limited Cadillac to just four possessions in the first half and led 14-13 at halftime. The Vikings' two scores came on a 68-yard run by quarterback Aden Gurden and a 10-yard run by Noah Cochrane.
Mallory gave the Soo credit for slowing the game down.
"They did a very good job of running the clock in the first half and limiting us to four possessions," he said. "That's usually what we try to do to people. It really puts stress on your offense and makes each drive count. We didn't do that to begin the game.
"In the second half, we made a few adjustments both offensively and defensively and the kids executed them. I thought we started to wear them down as the half wore on. We were executing well and getting back to the speed we were at at the end of the regular season."
Cadillac went up 19-14 on a 12-yard run by Cochrane with 3:57 left in the third quarter and then stretched it to 27-14 after a 26-yard run by Carter Harsh just 7 seconds into the fourth.
Kaleb McKinley put the proverbial nail in the coffin on a 5-yard touchdown run with 4:57 remaining.
Gurden led the way rushing with 105 yards on nine carries while Harsh had 55 yards on five carries.
Collin Johnston paced the defense with 16 tackles while Luke Enyeart had nine tackles and recovered a fumble. Dan Gray and Ryan Warner had eight tackles apiece while Harsh and Derek Rood each had seven.
