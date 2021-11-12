ALMA — That deep breath was needed.
For sure for Caliey Masserang and maybe for everyone else, too.
After dropping a set littered with self-inflicted errors, the Cadillac senior middle got a little emotional on the sideline.
Instead of letting ruin the night, Masserang and her teammates picked themselves up and took care of business.
Cadillac outlasted a scrappy Alma team to score a 25-22, 21-25, 25-10, 25-14 win in an MHSAA Division 2 volleyball regional final Thursday night.
It gives the Vikings (42-11-1 overall) their second straight regional title and sends them to a state quarterfinal match Tuesday against North Branch at Midland High School. The Broncos beat Birch Run 3-0 in their regional final.
After it was over, Cadillac took a deep breath and got to celebrate a little bit.
“It’s awesome,” Masserang said. “This year has been a little easier than last year and we still pulled it out.
“I think going into the match, we thought they weren’t very good but Alma put up a really good fight tonight. We just fought harder. No matter the team, you just have to keep playing as hard as you can.”
The last week and a half has been pretty easy for the Vikings with wins over Boyne City, Ludington, Kingsley and Sault Ste. Marie to get to the regional final. And while Alma didn’t wow anyone on tape, a huge home crowd and scrappy play kept the Panthers in it most of the night.
“Oh my Lord,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines laughed. “I do think it was good that we had to face some adversity because for almost two weeks, we dictated what was happening on the court. As you go on in the tournament, you have to be able to handle better and better teams.
“Alma played outstanding tonight.”
The Panthers led 22-20 in the first set before Cadillac rallied and won it on an ace by senior Julia Jezak.
The Vikings were up 13-10 in the second set but it tightened back up and was 20-20 late. An Alma kill put it up 22-20 and a fourth hit by Cadillac made it 23-20. Masserang got one point back on a kill to make it 23-21 but two straight Cadillac errors ended the set at 25-21.
Masserang got a little emotional on the bench but knew she had to settle back down.
“I just got in my head a little bit but I came right back and slammed a couple down,” she said. “I took a couple of deep breaths and swung as hard as I could.”
Brines said it was just a matter of settling down and playing volleyball.
“We started off so tight it took a while to finally settle down,” she said. “I told them that we were just putting so much pressure on ourselves and we were playing not to lose instead of playing to win.
“We were the ones committing the errors. We were pumping the ball into the bottom of the tape. When do we do that? That tells me we had a lot of nerves. To our credit, though, we were able to not freak out too much and get the ship righted.”
Cadillac led 10-3 in the third set and stretched it to 15-7 on a kill by Masserang. A kill by Renee Brines pushed it to 18-8 and the Vikings finished it off for a 2-1 lead.
Alma did lead early in the fourth set before an ace by Mady Smith gave the Vikings a 10-9 advantage. A solo block by Carissa Musta put Cadillac up 15-11 and another Smith ace stretched it to 17-11. Another block by Musta gave the Vikings a 20-12 advantage and the Vikings could breathe easier.
Renee Brines led the way with 26 assists, 22 digs, six kills, three aces and a block while Jezak had 21 digs, six assists and two aces.
Musta had nine kills, seven blocks and three digs while Joslyn Seeley recorded seven kills, six blocks and three digs.
Smith had 13 digs, two aces and two kills while Makenzie Johns added five digs, three kills and three blocks.
Masserang had six kills and three blocks; Macey McKeever five digs, two aces and an assist; Brooke Ellens three digs; and Karsyn Kastl two digs.
