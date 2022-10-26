MCBAIN — A conference championship and a helping hand for someone in the community.
McBain clinched its second straight Highland Conference volleyball championship by beating Pine River 25-13, 25-9, 25-16 and the two teams held a Play 4 Zay Night to benefit the Benavides family and ongoing medical expenses.
“Tonight was our Play 4 Zay night and there was a lot of excitement going into this match for a couple of reasons,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “First, because we knew that we were going to be able to raise quite a bit of money to be able to donate toward Isaiah and his family, I am glad that we were able to have Pine River partner up with us and have our specially designed “Play 4 Zay” shirts for both teams to show our support.
“We spent over a month planning this night and working to put everything together from the shirts and flocking to the bake sales. The team sponsored a dance to help raise money, so to have this night and to see the crowd that showed up was truly a blessing. This community is incredibly supportive of the efforts we put toward sponsoring families year after year. This year, in partnership with our high school and Rocket football program we were able to raise over $5,000 that will go directly to the Benavides Family, and that in itself is something these girls can be extremely proud of.
“The icing on the cake is the fact this team just solidified an undefeated season for the second year in a row for conference play. For two straight years now, they have not dropped a set in conference matches and this was a goal that they had set for themselves at the beginning of the year. I am incredibly proud of their work that they have put in and tonight everyone was able to contribute to the win, and they all deserve this accolade. We are going to enjoy this for tonight, and then refocus ourselves as we finish our regular season on Thursday with a quad in Reed City.”
Analiese Fredin dished out 22 assists, four kills, four aces and 13 digs while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 10 kills, an ace and four digs.
Linde VanderVlucht had seven kills, three blocks, two aces and four digs while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes added eight kills, a block, six digs and two aces.
McBain (37-6-2 overall, 8-0 Highland) faces the host Coyotes, Pine River and Evart in quad on Thursday.
Pine River said her team played well but made too many mistakes.
“We came out serving aggressively, which has been a consistent thing for us this year,” she said.
“We were able to get them out of system at times and that helped us. However, we had way too many unforced errors. This got the best of us.
“Even though we did not perform the way we had hoped, it was still a successful night because we helped raise funds for a great cause.
Alayna Nichols had eight assists and eight digs while Madison Smith added seven digs.
Pine River is at Reed City Thursday.
MCBAIN — Lake City wrapped up second place in the Highland by beating Northern Michigan Christian 25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19.
“Our first two sets, we came out with all our girls on the same page. We took a 9-1 lead and allowed for all our girls to get playing time in the first set,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said.
“We continued solid play into the second set and our girls on the bench came in and had some great plays. Then we got into the third set and had zero energy and zero focus. We also could not get a serve in missing seven in that set.
“However I’m proud of the girls turning it around in the fourth and taking second in the Highland Conference. We now turn our focus to districts where everyone is 0-0 again. Thankfully, we have some time to prepare and continue to work toward our goal.”
Mackenzie Bisballe had 20 digs, 12 kills, 15 assists and six blocks; Helen Brown 15 assists and 11 digs; Emily Urie a block, ak ill and 14 digs; Halyee Parniske three kills, a block and nine digs; Alie Bisballe seven blocks, six digs and 15 kills; Isabelle Whitcomb three digs; Kaylee Keenan 14 digs and an ace; and Kasey Keenan eight digs, an ace and six kills.
Hannah Vasicek had four digs and served 100 percent; Caleigh Schneider 100 percent serving; Leah Linderman a dig; Zoe Butkovich two assists, two blocks, two kills and five digs; Kaitlin Kendall three digs; Hannah Hern five digs; Kylie Hunt a dig; and Jenna Harris five digs and 100 percent serving.
NMC coach Anna Veldink was positive despite the loss.
“It was our senior night and it was a good night to celebrate Paris Pattee, Paige Ebels, Alaina Rozeveld, Aria Cucinella and Mabel Yount,” she said.
“We played very well on the court by going for everything and placing the ball. We kept our energy up and fought for every point.
“We celebrated with senior Paige Ebels as she earned her 1,000th dig tonight. It is so fun watching these girls working together and playing hard.”
Kylee Winkle had three aces and Yount two while Ebels had 17 digs and Rozeveld had 16. Kate Shaarda dished out 29 assists while Emma Tossey and Ebels each had a block.
Ebels had 17 kills and Yount had eight.
NMC (21-11) faces Brethren and Hart in a tri on Thursday.
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area beat Buckley 25-12, 23-25, 25-11, 25-11 in a non-league match.
Desjenea Perskins had seven aces, 11 kills and five digs; Taylor Muth 22 assists and four aces; Lauren McConnell 12 digs; Val Nelson two aces, three kills and a block; Gracie Schroeder four kills and three digs; Jersey Patton 28 digs and four aces; Natalie Lenhart four kills and two blocks; Cheyenne Boggs four kills; Grace Steffe five aces and four digs; and Payton Sedwick a block.
The Warriors (18-10-2) host a tri on Thursday.
GAYLORD — Cadillac dropped a 98-82 decision to Gaylord in a girls’ swim meet.
“The team once again outperformed my expectations,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “Every swimmer has been practicing hard and changing aspects of their races for the last week.
“With little rest, they went out and executed well. They are all one step closer to a successful conference meet.”
Morgan Seelye took second in the 200-yard freestyle while Averee Heuker was second in the 200 IM. Stella Balcom took first in the 50 freestyle while Katie Graham was third.
Brie Leesch took second in the 100 butterfly while Kenna Booher was third. Ella Boland won the 100 freestyle while Booher was second and Seelye third in the 500 freestyle.
Boland won the 100 backstroke and Leesch was second while Graham took second in the 100 breaststroke.
Boland, Graham, Leesch and Balcom took second in the 200 medley relay and second in the 200 freestyle relay while Mary-Claire Rodebaugh, Andrea Jensen, Graham and Seelye took third.
Heuker, Seelye, Lily Holt and Booher took second in the 400 freestyle relay.
