MCBAIN — All tied up.
McBain forged a three-way atop the Highland Conference girls basketball race as it beat Northern Michigan Christian 58-44 in a key league contest Monday night.
The Ramblers (10-2 overall), Comets and Lake City all have one conference loss headed into the second half of the season.
“This was a big win to protect our home court against a rival,” McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. “That evens up the conference race and now we’re basically 0-0 going into the second half which is huge for us.”
McBain never trailed in Monday’s game as it built an 11-2 lead after one quarter of play and took a 24-13 lead into halftime. It was 40-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 27 points while Analiese Fredin had nine and Mya Eisenga scored eight.
“Emma did a great job really on both ends of the floor playing aggressive and Mya did a good job of controlling the tempo,” Bronkema said. “Collectively, we held Megan (Bennett) to two buckets all night so kudos to our post players for playing physical.”
Bennett paced NMC with 11 points and six rebounds while Alaina Rozeveld added 10 points and eight rebounds. Paige Ebels had nine points, six rebounds and two steals while Jada VanNoord scored eight.
“We struggled to cover the outside and we really struggled to get into a rhythm,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said. “We missed too many shots from the floor, too.”
McBain is at Beal City Wednesday while NMC is at Roscommon.
CADILLAC — This time, the defense let them down just a bit.
Cadillac gave up some easy early buckets and dropped a 33-32 decision to Bay City Western in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
Western led 12-8 after the first quarter and then it was right the rest of the way.
“We gave up some easy buckets in the first half which is not really normal for us,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “That put us behind early and then we played them pretty straight up after that.”
The Warriors led 19-14 at halftime and 30-26 going into the fourth quarter.
“The kids had great energy in the second half and made it interesting all the way to the point that we had the ball in our hands with a chance to win the game,” Damgard said.
Anna Whipple paced the Vikings with eight points while Harmony Donzell and Kendall Schopieray each had six. Madalie Dickerson added a late spark, as well, with four points.
Cadillac is at Gaylord Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 40-28. Reina McMahon paced the Vikings with 12 points while Kaleigh Swiger had 10 and Madison Swiger scored eight.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 40-26. Raegan Schopieray led all scorers with 14 points while Emma Holdship had 10 and Olyvea Fryhover added six.
LAKEVIEW — Pine River overcame a sluggish start to beat Lakeview 56-39 in a non-conference boys basketball contest.
“Another Monday, another flat start,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said.
“It was a very quiet gym and we struggled to generate our own energy in the first half.
“We challenged them to get back to a wounded dog mentality at halftime and they responded.
“(Lakeview) had no answer for Isaiah (Dennis) but it was great to see some other guys step up and be aggressive on the offensive end, especially Tanner Prosch.”
Lakeview led 17-15 after the first quarter while the Bucks were up 26-23 at halftime and 42-29 going into the fourth.
Dennis had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks while Prosch added 11 points and five rebounds.
Austin Dean had nine points and three steals while Lukas Fisher added eight points and five steals.
Pine River (6-4 overall) hosts Lake City on Thursday.
