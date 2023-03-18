CADILLAC — A year ago, they got the experience of competing in a national-level event.
A year later, the goals are loftier.
Oh, and the location is a lot nicer, too.
The Kalkaska-based K-Stars 14U girls’ hockey team will compete in USA Hockey Nationals later this month in Irvine, Calif.
Play begins March 30.
Local players include Cadillac High School freshmen Lydia Owens and Sara Outman while Jason Owens is also a coach.
The K-Stars, made up of girls from across northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, competed in nationals last year in West Chester, Pa., and advanced to the quarterfinal round before being eliminated.
“We learned that these are the top teams in the nation that are coming to play,” Jason Owens said. “and they’re coming for one reason and that’s to win.
“At the point in the season that we’re in right now, that’s all there is left to do.”
The K-Stars earned the trip by winning the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association’s 14U Tier II Girls’ State Tournament March 2-5 in Dearborn with a 6-0 record.
They beat Belle Tire and Livonia to start the tournament before beating the Detroit Bulldogs 11-2 on March 4 but lost Outman, their third-leading scorer, to a broken collarbone in the game.
Ironically, Outman didn’t know she’d broken a bone, went back out on the ice and even scored a goal before x-rays revealed the break, ending her season.
The K-Stars beat Honey Baked 5-1 Saturday evening in the quarterfinals before taking out Kensington Valley 4-0 in the semifinals Sunday and St. Clair Shores 2-0 in the championship game later that evening.
“It was awesome,” Lydia Owens said of winning another state championship. “Everyone was crying on the ice and there were helmets and gloves everywhere.
“It was an unbelievable experience.”
Both daughter and father are looking forward to competing again in California.
“It’s really fast and I thought we hung in there,” Lydia Owens said. “I’m hoping we go further this year than we did last year but it’s another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Jason Owens wants the girls to go to California with the same mentality they had in winning the state title.
“We’re going out there to win a national championship,” he said. “We know that we’re going to be playing the best teams in the nation.
“We have eight returning players from last year. Those girls are going to calm the adrenaline rush that the team will have when they step onto the ice out there. They’ll help calm the nerves of the younger girls and help them play good hockey.”
While Outman can’t compete in California, she’ll be on the bench helping coach her teammates.
“It definitely hurt me that I couldn’t continue to play the rest of the season with my team,” she said. “At the same time, I am really proud of how far we’ve gotten and I am happy to be there.”
During last year’s event outside of Philadelphia, the K-Stars organized some sight-seeing. They got to eat authentic Philly cheese steaks and run the steps made famous in the Rocky movie franchise in one of American’s most historic cities.
This year, it’s more about warm weather and being near the Pacific Ocean, meaning a day on the beach is likely in order.
That’s not too shabby when you call Cadillac, Alma, Rapid City, Negaunee, Manistique, Sault Ste. Marie, Marquette, Big Rapids, Norway, Lewiston, Alma, Munising and Elk Rapids home.
