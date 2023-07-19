LAKE CITY — Alie Bisballe wants to be challenged.
The Lake City High School senior-to-be wants to play against some of the best and be able to count herself in that group, too.
Bisballe took a step in that direction late last week as she verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin for women’s basketball, beginning with the 2024-25 school year.
A goal that began in middle school will become reality when she signs her National Letter of Intent for the NCAA Division I school in Madison, Wisc.
“I always knew I wanted to be good at basketball and I just had to be comfortable with where I went,” Bisballe said. “I want to be pushed and going to the highest level will definitely push me.”
Members of Wisconsin’s staff saw Bisballe at an AAU tournament in Kentucky this spring and reached out after that. Bisballe scheduled an official visit, liked what she saw and definitely put the Badgers toward the top of her list.
“I went on a visit at the end of the school year and I felt like the coach gave off such a positive energy and I just felt very welcomed,” Bisballe said. “Madison is a great city and it’s a place I feel really safe in.
“I was kind of skeptical being from a small town but it’s great there.”
Wisconsin staff followed Bisballe, who plays for the Michigan Mystics, at another tournament in Kentucky. They offered Bisballe earlier last week and she made her decision public on Twitter last Wednesday.
“It just all fell into place and I feel like it’s a good fit,” Bisballe said. “I talked with my family and everyone thought it sounded good.”
Bisballe, a 6-foot, 4-inch forward with outside shooting and passing skills, also was interested in Michigan State, Illinois, Bowling Green, Western Michigan, Central Michigan and Marquette before choosing Wisconsin.
She also thought about Grand Valley State with a lot of family connections currently playing at a high level in Allendale. Alie’s older sister, Macy, completed her redshirt freshman season this past season with the Lakers while cousin Rylie Bisballe was a redshirt sophomore.
Another cousin — and current Lake City teammate — MacKenzie Bisballe has committed to Grand Valley, as well, for the 2024-25 school year.
In the end, it was Wisconsin.
“I definitely feel like there’s a lot of pressure off my shoulders but I feel like it’s a good pressure,” Alie Bisballe said. “I have to work to get better now and get to the level where I need to be at.
“I definitely want to work on getting stronger and putting on more muscle mass. Those women in the Big Ten are very strong. I want to get quicker, too.”
Wisconsin finished 11-20 overall and 6-12 in the Big Ten this past season, the Badgers’ best league finish since the 2010-11 season. The Badgers are led by Marisa Moseley, who will be starting her third year in Madison this fall.
Moseley was the head coach at Boston University from 2018-21 and an assistant at Connecticut under Geno Auriemma from 2009-18. She’s also coached at Minnesota and Denver after graduating from Boston in 2004.
Bisballe averaged 11 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for Lake City this past season and that improved to 17 points and nine rebounds per game in the post-season.
Lake City won a Division 3 district title before falling to Hemlock in overtime in a regional final heartbreaker last March. The Huskies went on to the win state title.
“I feel like we have a good shot at going far again if we work hard,” Bisballe said. “We’re going to be big and we’ve brought up a younger point guard, too.
“I feel like we have a good shot to win if we put the time and work into it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.