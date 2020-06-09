CADILLAC — Tipp Baker and Makenna Bryant are the recipients of the 2020 George Mills and Lynda Terrill awards, given to the top graduating Cadillac High School student-athletes each spring.
Each year, the school's senior class nominates a fellow male and female classmate they feel excels in athletics and in the classroom.
From that list, the five candidates with the highest vote totals — that have at least a "C" average and have earned at least two varsity letters — are then voted on by varsity head coaches and high school administrators.
"Tipp and Makenna are excellent role models for Cadillac student-athletes took up to," Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said. "Their leadership both in the classroom and in the field of competition embodies all of the things that are good about educational athletics.
"I'm very proud that these two young adults have left such a positive impact during their time at Cadillac High School."
Baker, the son of Todd and MaLinda Martin-Baker is the recipient of the George Mills Award as the top male student-athlete.
He was a three-sport athlete, earning 11 varsity letters.
On the gridiron, Baker is a versatile team captain that played both offense and defense for the Vikings. This year, he earned MHSFCA All-State, Associated Press Second Team All-State and Academic All-State.
In basketball, Baker was named the Cadillac News' Dream Team captain, was Player of the Year in the Big North Conference and earned Honorable Mention All-State status from the Associated Press.
In track last spring, he qualified for the Division 2 state finals in the discus where he placed fifth overall, earning an All-State award.
Baker was a three-year Scholar-Athlete at Cadillac and has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout his high school career. He will continue his education at Central Michigan University this fall where he will work his way toward becoming a plastic surgeon.
Bryant, the daughter of Fred and Heather Bryant, is the recipient of the Lynda Terrill Award as the top female student-athlete.
She is a three-sport athlete, earning eight varsity letters at Cadillac and four as a freshman at Newberry High School.
Bryant earned Cadillac News All-Area Dream Team status in the fall in volleyball but it was on the basketball court where she excelled as a leader. She was named Big North Conference Co-MVP as a junior and earned Associated Press Honorable Mention All-State status as a senior.
In track, she qualified for the Division 2 State Finals in the 300-meter hurdles and finished 11th before her senior season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryant was a Scholar-Athlete during the 2019-20 school year with a 3.468 GPA. She will be attending Davenport University in the fall to study sports management and business while playing for the women's basketball team.
