CADILLAC — Teegan and TJ Baker have one-upped their older sister, Mary MaRae.
Both Baker boys are now recipients of the Cadillac News Track and Field Meet scholarship, something their sister isn’t.
While Mary-MaRae had a solid high school career as a thrower, she also graduated with former Reed City phehom Sami Michell, who went on to run at the University of Michigan and later as a grad student in California.
Michell won the scholarship that year and the Baker boys are going to remind their sister of it.
“I am so happy,” Teegan Baker said. “I was talking to my brother and he’s a 2015 grad and he got the scholarship his senior year.
“He was talking to me about how he thought I could get it. It’s a super-cool moment. Mary-MaRae didn’t get it because she graduated with the Reed City girl. We can give her some crap about that now.”
Baker and McBain senior Analiese Fredin are the scholarship recipients from the 50th annual meet, held Monday at the Lake City Athletic Complex.
Each will receive $2,000 toward their college educations.
The scholarships, based on gate receipts from the meet, are selected on meet performance, academic performance, school involvement and community involvement.
Baker won the 110-meter hurdles Monday in 16.06 seconds and the 300 hurdles in a personal-best time of 41.88 seconds. He also ran a leg of the 1600 relay that took fifth in 3:39.22.
“Going into the day, I was seeded first in the 110s but it was close so I knew I had to show up and do well,” Baker said. “The 300, I was little bit more nervous because I was seeded second. I knew I could win but I had to go and run a good race.
“I ran really well in the 300s and it felt really good.”
Baker, the son of Todd and MaLinda Baker, will graduate Sunday from Cadillac High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is a three-sport athlete for the Vikings, competing in football, basketball and track and field. He’s a three-time state qualifier in track and is a member of the school’s National Honor Society.
Baker is qualified for the 110 hurdles at the MHSAA Division 2 State Finals Saturday at Forest Hills Eastern High School.
He plans to attend Central Michigan University in the fall and major in supply chain management.
Fredin picked up a couple of first-place finishes Monday, as well.
She won the 300 hurdles in 49.26 seconds, completing a run of three straight years she’s won that tough event at the News Meet. Fredin also took third in the 100 hurdles in 17.50 seconds, ran a leg of the 1600 relay that took first in a school-record time of 4:10.35 and a leg of the 800 relay that took second in 1:49.46.
“My coach mentioned that she put me up for it and I am so thankful and honored that I got it,” Fredin said. “It was so hot (Monday). I am glad I got through the meet without throwing up or passing out.
“It’s a really fun day to be able to spend with your teammates running.”
Fredin is qualified for the MHSAA Division 3 State Finals Saturday at Kent City High School in the 300 hurdles and then on the two relay teams.
“My goal is to make it to the podium (top eight) for the 300 hurdles and 1600 relay,” she said. “I feel like our 4x4 has a good chance at top five and maybe top three.
“Since it’s my last time running, I am going to leave it all out on the track and run my hardest.”
Fredin graduated last Friday from McBain High School with a 4.0 GPA while competing in three sports — track, volleyball and basketball. She earned all-area and all-conference honors in all three; and has been all-state and all-region in volleyball the past two seasons with the Ramblers.
The daughter of Lars and Danielle Fredin, she’s been involved in choir, NHS, student government, and youth group through her church.
She plans to attend North Central Michigan College in Petoskey for two years to study early childhood education before transferring to a four-year school to pursue a degree in teaching.
