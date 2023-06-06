Baker, Seeley earn Cadillac's top student-athlete awards

CADILLAC — Teegan Baker and Joslyn Seeley are the recipients of the 2023 George Mills and Lynda Terrill awards, given to the top graduating Cadillac High School student-athletes each spring.
Each year, the school’s senior class nominates male and female student-athletes they feel excel in the classroom and in athletics.
From that list, the five candidates with the highest vote totals — that have at least a C average and have earned at least two varsity letters — are then voted on by the varsity head coaches and high school administration.
“Teegan and Joslyn are excellent role models for Cadillac student-athletes to look up to,” Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said. “Their leadership in the classroom and in the field of competition embodies all of the things that are good about educational athletics.
“I’m very proud that these two young adults have left such a positive impact during their time at Cadillac High School.”
Baker, the son of Todd and MaLinda Baker, is the recipient of the George Mills Award as the top male student-athlete.
He was a three-sport athlete, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and earned nine varsity letters. Baker is a three-year scholar athlete, participating in football, basketball and track and field all four years.
In football, Baker was a four-year participant and earned three varsity letters.
As a junior, he earned all-region, second team All-Big North Conference and Cadillac News Dream Team accolades. As a senior, he earned Cadillac News Dream Team and Associated Press Second Team Division 3-4 All-State honors, as well.
Baker earned a varsity letter in three of the four years he participated in basketball.
He was named team co-captain as a senior and earned Cadillac News Honorable Mention All-Area status, as well.
Baker earned three varsity letters in track and field, as well.
He qualified for the MHSAA Division 2 State Finals in all three seasons and finished by competing in the 110-meter hurdles on Saturday at Forest Hills Eastern High School.
Baker plans to attend Central Michigan University in the fall to study supply chain management.
One of his future goals is to coach basketball at the collegiate and professional levels.
Seeley, the daughter of Paul and Jona Seeley, is the recipient of the Lynda Terrill Award as the top female student-athlete.
She was a two-sport athlete and earned eight varsity letters. Seeley was a three-year scholar athlete who participated in volleyball and basketball all four years.
She was a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team and a co-captain her senior year on the team that finished as MHSAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Seeley earned Cadillac News All-Area Honorable Mention status as a sophomore and was on the Dream Team as a junior and senior.
Seeley also earned four varsity letters playing basketball. In both her junior and seniors seasons, she earned second team All-Big North Conference honors, was a team captain as a senior and was on the Cadillac News Dream Team as both a junior and senior.
Seeley will attend Grand Valley State University in the fall to study chiropractic and naturopathic medicine.
