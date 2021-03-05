EVART – It was a “turning the corner‘ kind of game for Pine River, which won for the second straight time and appears to be heading in the right direction with two weeks left in the regular season.
Evart, in spite of losing the Highland Conference boys contest 66-38 on the home floor Thursday, had a lot to cheer about as well with the return of senior Danny Witbeck.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said this was the Bucks’ most complete performance by far, coming off the team’s first victory a few days before against non-league foe Walkerville.
“We talked about it all year, you have to get one win before you can get two; it’s nice not only to get two wins in a row now but to have this kind of game tonight,‘ Goodenow said.
“We had intensity from the start and maintained it all the way through. I liked the way we went aggressively to the glass at both ends of the floor.‘
Pine River, hitting on all cylinders from the tip-off, jumped to a 14-4 lead over the first six minutes of the game behind 3-pointers from Jayce Methner, Garett Sumpter and Isaac McKinley, and kept creating more separation on the scoreboard from there, pushing the lead to 28-6 with two minutes left in the first half. Evart rallied with a flurry of points before halftime, including a baseline 3-pointer from Witbeck, much to the delight of everyone in the gym, but the Bucks’ lead by then was too much to overcome.
The return of Witbeck, a standout three-sport athlete for the Wildcats who collapsed and stopped breathing during a preseason practice in the gym and was revived by coach Kris Morgan using an automated external defibrillator (AED) with timely help from the assistant coaches and players, was an emotional moment for the players and coaches of both teams and everyone in the stands. It was also Senior Night for Evart.
“Seeing Danny out there was the biggest thrill of the night,‘ Morgan said. “When he made that baseline 3-pointer I had tears in my eyes. I think we all did. It was just so great to see him in uniform and playing again.‘
Goodenow, who went out of his way after the game to congratulate Witbeck and wish him well, also noted how nice it was to see Witbeck on the floor.
“I told him how happy we all were for him and we’ve been praying for him,‘ Goodenow said.
Pine River had a balanced scoring ledger, with five players in double figures: Methner (13), McKinley (12), Sumpter (11), Hunter Kanouse (10) and Isaiah Dennis (10).
Goodenow was especially pleased to see Kanouse lighting it up. “We’ve been wanting Hunter to shoot the ball more and he did tonight with good results,‘ he said. The Bucks hit seven treys in all.
Brayden Cass and Pierce Johnson each tallied eight for Evart and Witbeck finished with seven, including two triples. Witbeck had limited minutes in his first game back but is expected to add to his minutes, Morgan said, as long as he receives a good report from his next doctor visit on Tuesday.
* Evart won the JV contest 60-39 to improve to 8-1. Preston Wallace scored 19 and Jacob Ladd hit for 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.