EVART — Two steps closer to the title — with some work to do.
Evart swept Manton 15-0 and 15-4 on Tuesday to clinch at least a share of the Highland Conference softball title.
The Wildcats (22-5 overall, 12-0 Highland) are two games ahead of Beal City in the standings and therefore must finish the schedule out at Roscommon on June 1 in a makeup doubleheader.
Addy Gray tossed a one-hitter against the Rangers in game one Tuesday, allowing just one walk while striking out four in three innings.
At the plate, Gray had two hits and an RBI; Katelyn Gostlin three hits and four RBIs; Skylar Baumgardner three hits and two RBIs; Veronica Lofquist two htis and two RBIs; Kayanne Tiedt a hit and an RBI; Riley Brigham an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker a hit and an RBI.
Aliyah Geary took the loss for Manton, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in 2.1 innings of work.
Kylynn Thompson got the win in game two, allowing two earned runs on five htis and a walk while striking out nine.
At the plate, Gray had two hits and an RBI; Gostlin three hits and six RBIs; Ally Theunick four hits and seven RBIs; Thompson a hit; Baumgardner a hit and an RBI; Lofquist a hit; and Brigham two hits.
Maggie Powers took the loss for Manton in game two.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had two hits; Autumn Sackett two htis and an RBI; Makayla Gowell a hit and an RBI; Adriana Sackett an RBI; Geary a hit; and Powers a hit.
Evart hosts Reed City on Friday.
LAKE CITY — McBain and Lake City split a pair of Highland games as the Ramblers won the opener 8-4 and the Trojans won game two 12-6.
Kasey Keenan took the loss for Lake City in the opener. She helped her own cause at the plate with two hits while Mya Miller and Helen Brown had a hit apiece.
Zoe Butkovich got the win in game two for the Trojans. Miller had two hits while Tarrin Miller collected two triples and Keenan had two more hits.
Hannah Vasicek, Brown and Payton Hogan had a hit apiece.
BEAL CITY — Pine River dropped a pair of Highland games to Beal City, 10-0 and 17-3.
“We struggled defensively,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “They jumped on us early and we never recovered.”
Sadler Mumby took the loss in the opener while Chloe Gingrich and Amanda Hill had the Bucks’ lone hits.
Amanda Hill took the loss in game two. Hill and Liv Martin had a hit apiece.
Pine River is at Lake City today.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North games to Traverse City Central, 4-1 and 18-1.
Ashlyn Lundquist took the loss in game one, allowing one earned run on six hits and four walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Lundquist doubled; Stella Balcom had two hits; Cassie Jenema an RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert a hit; and Mady Smith a hit.
Marielle Boolman took the loss in game two, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out one in two innings of work.
Lundquist, Balcom, Hoffert, Lily Allen and Taryn Regnerus each had a hit while Regnerus drove in a run.
Cadillac (6-15 overall, 2-6 BNC) is at Alpena on Friday.
LAKE CITY — McBain and Lake City split a pair of Highland Conference baseball games.
The Ramblers won the opener 7-2 while the Trojans won game two 3-1.
Tyler Koetje got the win in game one for McBain, striking out seven in six innings of work.
Carson Murphy had three doubles and an RBI; Carter Quist a double; Koetje a hit and two RBIs; Blayn Hughston a hit; Nick DeRuiter two hits; and Kaden Abrahamson a hit and two RBIs.
“I was so happy for Tyler to get a complete game win in game one,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “He really is a complete pitcher. He doesn’t throw very hard but he throws strikes and keeps hitters off balance by changing up speeds. Kaden had a huge hit for us late in the game that gave us some breathing room.
“Overall, this is the best doubleheader we’ve played as a team. I couldn’t ask for more with districts coming up.”
Devin Nolan took the loss for Lake City, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Tyler Atkins had a hit and an RBI; Cole McGiness a hit; Job Rogers a hit; and Lane McLeod a hit.
Gavin Bisballe got the win got Lake City in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, McGiness had a hit; Sam Baron two doubles; Bisablle a hit and an RBI; Devin Nolan a hit and an RBI; and McLeod a hit.
Eli Baker took the loss for McBain in game two, striking out eight. Quist doubled while Baker and Abrahamson had a hit apiece.
EVART — Evart picked up a pair of wins over Manton, 11-1 and 18-0.
“It was nice to hit the ball,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said. “We had a lot of young guys that played today and they played well.
“We’re starting to to come together at the right time.”
Preston Wallace got the win in the opener, striking out three.
At the plate, Wallace had a hit; JJ Morgan a hit; Michael Lodholtz a double and an RBI; Lucas Johnson a hit; Alex Burhans two hits and an RBI; Nolan Theunick two hits and two RBIs; Geaxon Craven a hit; and Jake Ladd two RBIs.
Riley Ransom got the win in game two, striking out nine.
At the plate, Wallace had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs; Burhans three hits and an RBI; and Johnson two hits, including a double, and four RBIs.
Evart hosts Reed City on Friday.
BEAL CITY — Pine River dropped a pair of games to Beal City, 10-0 and 16-0.
Both games were closer, though, than the final scores.
“If we were full strength, they would still beat us but they would have been decent games, I think,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
The Bucks trailed 1-0 in the fourth inning of game one before Beal City pushed six runs across. Dillon Blood took the loss while Nathan Marks had Pine River’s lone hit.
Ben Lockhart and Jake Smith each had a hit in game two.
Pine River hosts Montabella on Friday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North games to Traverse City Central, 12-2 and 3-0.
Collin Johnston took the loss in game one, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings of work.
Eli Main, Cole Jenema, Kaleb McKinley and Jakin Metzger each had a hit.
Charlie Howell took the loss in game two in relief, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two in two innings of work.
Carson Raasio had two hits and McKinley added one.
Cadillac (10-13 overall, 1-7 BNC) is at Alpena on Frday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.