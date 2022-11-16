ALMA — Joslyn Seeley already has plans for pink and green and maybe even some blue.
Before you ask, just know it’s a tradition but they have to earn the right to make their resemble the colors of the rainbow.
For the sixth time, they’ve earned that right.
Cadillac beat Grand Rapids West Catholic 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 in an MHSAA Division 2 state quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Alma High School.
The win sends the Vikings (33-10-4 overall) into the state semifinals for the sixth time in program history Friday evening in Battle Creek where they’ll face Dearborn Divine Child.
The Falcons beat Livonia Clarenceville 25-6, 25-9, 25-14 to advance.
And before Cadillac takes the floor at Kellogg Arena, the girls will be putting some wild highlights in their hair.
“It’s tradition,” Seeley smiled.
“I mean, we’re Cadillac and it’s tradition that when you go to Battle Creek, you dye your hair.
“For some of these girls, it’s their first and for me, it’s my last.”
Seeley was a sophomore when Cadillac last made the Final Four in 2020-21 and that makes getting there a second time mean more.
“We lose big, key players and people don’t think you’re going to be as good but I think Coach Brines said it just right in the paper, ‘we’re Cadillac and people just look past us.’
“It’s our year to prove them wrong.”
Veteran coach Michelle Brines, who’s led the Vikings to those six Final Four appearances, knew the opportunity was there but Cadillac had to make it happen.
“I’m just ecstatic,” she said. “We knew we would have an opportunity. The defense that we played in coverage tonight was outstanding and that’s why we’re able to be playing Friday.”
Good defense, keeping the ball in play and timely hitting are what gave Cadillac a chance against West Catholic.
The Vikings did start the first set stronger than they had through most of the state tournament to date but a late run by the Falcons gave them an early lead.
And that’s when the conversation of dying their hair came up.
“I think we were all really excited in that first set and the adrenaline kicked in,” Seeley said. “Then we got really nervous halfway through the first set which is why we kind of lost our momentum.
“Then we started talking about dyeing our hair and that pushed us further and further.”
Despite dropping that first set, Brines said it felt like her team played much better and more relaxed.
“You know, it’s always like somebody gets a taser and tases us after we drop that first set and we’re just kind of like, alright, let’s go,” Brines laughed. “I don’t know why we continue to do it but to take the next three was huge.
“Things got dicey there at the end of the third set but we were able to pull it out and that kind of took the wind out of their sails.”
Cadillac led 17-10 in the third set before West Catholic rallied to cut it to 19-18. A kill by Seeley made it 20-18 and a double on the Falcons’ setter made it 22-18. The Vikings got it to 24-19 but a couple of errors allowed West Catholic to trim it back to 24-23. Musta responded with a kill to take the set and a 2-1 lead in the match.
West Catholic led early in the fourth set before the Vikings settled in and took control. A kill by Musta gave the Vikings a 16-13 lead before an ace by Cassie Jenema pushed it 21-15. A kill by Makenzie Johns stretched it to 23-18 and the celebration began a few minutes later.
“We did what we had to do and we kept the ball alive a lot,” Brines said. “We stayed in rallies and they had a few hitting errors here and there and that helped.
“Sometimes in volleyball, you’ve got to keep the ball in play and things will work out for you.”
Seeley paced Cadillac with 14 kills, 20 digs and two blocks while Musta recorded 15 kills, three digs and four blocks. Jenema dished out 34 assists, 29 digs and an ace while Johns had seven kills and six digs.
Macey McKeever had three kills, 25 digs and a block; Brooke Ellens 34 digs; Karsyn Kastl 15 digs; Reina McMahon a kills, two digs and a block; and Emmy Cox three digs.
