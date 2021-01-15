BATTLE CREEK — There's little question this will go down as one of the most memorable seasons.
Ever.
A trip to the Final Four. Playing through a global pandemic. Taking a 60-day break in the middle of the state tournament.
You couldn't ask for much more craziness than that.
Cadillac saw another stellar season come to an end as it dropped a 25-21, 25-13, 25-11 decision to Grand Rapids Christian in an MHSAA Division 2 volleyball state semifinal Thursday at Kellogg Arena.
The loss ends the Vikings' season a 43-6 overall while the private-school powerhouse Eagles (30-4) will face Lake Odessa Lakewood on Saturday in the title match looking for their third straight state championship.
When Cadillac's season began way back in August, veteran coach Michelle Brines knew this could be where her team ended its campaign and despite all of the ups and downs of 2020-21, the Vikings made it happen.
"I am so thankful we got to finish on our terms," Brines said. "We determined when we were done. That's what I am most pleased with. I am so happy with the efforts of the MHSAA to let us finish the season.
"We knew this year could be special for us and we seized the day. It wasn't COVID; it wasn't being shut down."
Down 5-0 a couple of minutes into the first set Thursday, the Vikings got things together and made it fun.
A kill by senior standout Macy Brown cut the deficit to 11-10 before Grand Rapids Christian ran it back to 17-11. The Vikings got a rare kill from junior libero Julia Jezak to cut it back to 17-15 and an ace by senior Angela Mo tied it at 18-18.
The Eagles went back up 19-18 on a kill by standout Addie VanderWeide but Brown answered to tie it at 19-all.
Christian went up 20-19 on a service error by Cadillac and stretched it to 22-19 on a pair of Viking errors. A Brown kill cut it to 22-20 and a Christian error made it 22-21 but that's as close as the Vikings could get.
"We were right there," Brines said. "We just had errors at the wrong time but I was so happy with how we played in that first set."
GR Christian started strong in the second set again, leading 7-3 and then stretched it to 10-5 on a kill by Lauren Peal, forcing a Viking timeout. A Brown kill made it 15-10 before the Eagles rattled off 10 of the next 13 points to secure a 2-0 lead in the match.
Brines said Christian took its play to another level that her team had trouble matching.
"We had some really long rallies in the second set and we won some of those in the first set," she said. "In the second, they won them and we started struggling.
"We got down again and then it kind of got away from us. They went away from their outside hitters, too, and started going up the middle. We had started getting our hands on some of those balls on the outside."
Cadillac's tank hit empty in the third set as Christian cruised from the start. They led 7-1 early and the Vikings could never answer.
"We didn't have the energy that we had in the first set," Brines added. "I told them we had to be mentally and physically in it the whole time but we were exhausted.
"We were just outmanned."
Brown paced Cadillac with 15 kills, an assist, an ace, seven digs and a block while Renee Brines dished out 17 assists, two kills, an ace, seven digs and a block. Cailey Masserang had four kills, seven digs and two blocks while Joslyn Seeley had a kill and three digs.
Brooke Ellens recorded 13 digs while Jezak had a kill, two assists and three digs. Mady Smith had an assist, a dig and a block; Mo an assist, an ace and eight digs; and Layke Sims a dig and two blocks.
The loss ends the prep careers of Brown, Mo and Molly McKeever yet the cupboard is far from bare.
While the lineup and attack will look different with the loss of Brown, there's a lot to look forward to.
"We lose three seniors, including a record-setting one with Macy and I thank them enough for what they've done for our program," Michelle Brines said. "Our younger kids gained a lot of value this season, too, and that bodes well for us next year.
"It's exciting because we've got a lot to look forward to. We appreciate everybody's support, too. We felt all of the love even though we could only have 50 people here tonight. We appreciated everyone's support."
