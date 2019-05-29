CADILLAC — Call it deja vu all over again.
The one issue that's plagued them in losses struck again at the worst time.
Cadillac started strong but Bay City Western weathered the storm and proved stronger as the Warriors beat the Vikings 4-1 in a Division 2 district contest Tuesday at the CASA fields.
The loss ends Cadillac's season at 12-4-3 overall while Western (12-2-1) hosts Petoskey in the district final later this week.
The Vikings did all they wanted for the first 10 minutes of Tuesday's contest — except score.
The tough part is in the four losses, that was a common theme for Cadillac.
"That's been our trouble all season," Cadillac coach Jen Van Noord said. "We were so dangerous in the first 10 minutes and if we had put one or two of those in the net, it's a whole different game."
Western built a surprising 3-0 lead before Cadillac did finally score when Lydia Schamanek found the back of the net with 10 seconds remaining in the first half, giving the Vikings a much-needed boost of momentum.
The momentum didn't last long, though, as the Warriors scored on a penalty kick in the first four minutes of the second half to make it 4-1.
Western's speed and skill up front proved the difference maker, as well.
"Bay City Western attacked using their speed and skill up top and played long balls in behind our defense," Van Noord said. "We had trouble adjusting to that."
Mollie Mockler made several key saves in the nets, as well, despite the score.
The loss ends the prep careers of another strong core of seniors, Van Noord said.
"The final game is always so incredibly difficult not just because of a loss but because I don't get to coach my seniors anymore," she said. "I had a remarkable group of seniors this season and their leadership will be hard to replace."
