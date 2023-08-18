CADILLAC — The good news is there’s more talent, more depth and more experience.
The not-so-good news is they probably let one get away.
Bay City Western scored three goals in the final 15 minutes to beat Cadillac 5-4 in a non-conference boys soccer contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
Viking coach Paul King was generally pleased with what he saw from his team but knows there’s more work to do before the schedule gets a lot tougher with Big North Conference play.
“We felt like we let one get away from us but I told the guys we’re light years ahead of where we were at this time last year,” King said. “We make a couple of changes and that becomes a win for us.
“I was pleased overall with how our boys played for the first game of the season but there are obviously things we need to clean up out there.”
Cadillac struck first when Zack Beckhardt scored seven minutes in. Western came back to tie it 1-1 but Cadyn Rossell gave the Vikings a 2-1 lead with a goal before halftime.
The Warriors tied it at 2-2 on a penalty kick early in the second half before Cadillac’s Alex Gebhard converted a PK of his own to put the Vikings up 3-2.
Masi Bergman scored off a cross from Connor Larr to make it 4-2 before Western cut it to 4-3 on another PK.
The Warriors tied it at 4-4 five minutes later and then scored the game-winning goal with about 10 minutes left.
“In that first half, we passed the ball really well and we were talking out there,” King said.
“Conditioning became an issue for us in the second half and that’s something we need to work on.”
Cadillac plays host to Ludington on Tuesday in what is planned to be the first event in the renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The JV game starts at 5 p.m. with the varsity contest to follow.
