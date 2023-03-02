TRAVERSE CITY — They knew the opponent was pretty good.
Yet, when you compete in the Big North Conference, playing good teams is nothing new, especially in hockey.
And while they battled pretty well and to the end, Cadillac saw its season come to an end in a 7-1 loss to the Bay Area Reps in a Division 3 regional title game Wednesday at Centre Ice.
The Vikings finish the year at 13-13-1 overall.
Despite the loss, veteran Cadillac Scott Graham was pleased with his team’s fight against a very good opponent.
“We truly did what we set out to do and that’s battle and claw our way right down to the end,” Graham said. “The Reps are a good team and we knew that going in.
“We knew we were going to have to play with a physical, aggressive approach, win pucks and anticipate well along with maintaining the level of urgency that we had against Cheboygan.”
For a while, it worked as the Cadillac hung around with the Reps. They broke the scoreless tie with 6:19 left in the first period, though, and then added a second goal three minutes later for a 2-0 lead after the first period.
“We were hanging in there in the middle of the first but I thought that second goal took some of the wind out of our sails,” Graham said. “We didn’t really turn the puck over a lot but they manage the puck very well and they move it very well.
“That makes them hard to play against.”
Bay Area added three unanswered goals in the second period for a commanding 5-0 lead headed into the third.
It was 7-0 when Gabe Outman got Cadillac on the board off an assist from Henry Schmittdiel.
“We battled to the end and I thought we had a lot of to be proud of,” Graham added. “It’s a tough way to go out but these seniors had a good run at things.
“We showed a lot of growth and development this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.