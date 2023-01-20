Baying? Sure. But jabberwocky filled the air on the rabbit hunt, too

Some-odd score and seven years ago, a mother brought forth on this continent a son who was destined to become a hunter of rabbits.
It was I, of course. But, forevermore in the remainder of this account, the narrator shall refer to himself from the third-person point of view.
The son born to that mother those many years ago had a neighbor, a downright enthusiastic possessor of beagles, who oft invited the youth along on rabbit hunts.
It was with that neighbor that the youth shot his first cottontails and his first hares. And while with that neighbor, it mattered not to the lad if he knew whose woods he was in or where the owner of the woods resided or which evening of the year it was. As long as the woods were lovely, dark and deep, the kid was happy. (Well, any tale about rabbit hunting should have a little frost in it.)
The young man, of course, saw much and learned much during those outings. Still, except during deer season and while cold-trailing raccoons (and those are other stories), he seldom arose very early on a Saturday morning.
Thus, we can only speculate regarding the number of times the lad, still a stripling, was awake to hear the hounds and horn cheerily rousing the slumbering morn from the side of some hoar hill.
The kid even paid scant attention to this conundrum — whether it was he who watched from some hoary hill while the hounds and horn roused the morning, or whether it was the morning on the hill just waiting to be awakened.
In those days, the questionable placement of prepositional phrases meant little to him.
Well, time passed. The youth grew into a man. He got some beagles of his own. And eventually the hairs of his chinny chin chin became grizzled and, later, nearly as white as that hoary hill that he may or may not have observed during those cold Saturday mornings in the days of his youth.
As time passed the man, who never was much of a talker, learned to sit together with others at summer’s end or even during rabbit season and talk of hunting.
It was small talk, of course, as jabberwocky always is. Still, though, the occasions kept him communing with his fellows.
One wintry day, the man’s last beagle passed away. Now, running beagles (and other hound dogs) is a game for the young.
Over his shoulder our protagonist kept hearing time’s winged chariot hurrying near. He decided he was too old for hound dogs and would never get another beagle.
He had a dearly beloved bird dog, though. And that bird dog, during excursions with the old man’s last beagle, before said beagle met her maker, had proved her worth at rousting rabbits from their cover.
So, when a friend of the old man in this tale, another guy who is an enthusiastic possessor of beagles (such folks really are out there, more of them than we might think), recently invited our old man out on a rabbit hunt, our some-odd score and whatever-year-old protagonist insisted on taking his bird dog along.
Well, it was a great day of rabbit hunting. The beagle ran the rabbits well. The old man in this story stood next to the beagle’s owner bragging about how his bird dog kept rousting out rabbits for the other guy’s dog to trail.
Remember, hunting talk is mostly jabberwocky.
Anyway, the other guy said, sure, maybe the bird dog was stirring up the rabbits, but maybe her jangling bells were scaring the rabbits off before he got to see them.
Thereupon, the owner of the bird dog withdrew to another part of the woods. And, maybe the friend was right. Maybe the bird dog was scaring the rabbits away.
Anyway, after he withdrew, the owner of the beagles shot a couple of rabbits. Michigan truly is a wonderful place to live.
The hero of this story, the guy who was born all those many years ago? He never saw a rabbit. But he didn’t care. He arrived home to a hot supper. And he discovered that the cares that infest his days had folded their tents as the Arabs fold theirs and had silently stolen away.
