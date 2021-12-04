MCBAIN — The rules say you need five at a time.
Northern Michigan Christian has that covered.
The Comets took their small numbers in stride and opened their girls basketball season with a 44-27 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference contest Friday night.
“It was a great first game for our small team,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said. “Offensively, we need to slow the floor down and take high percentage shows. We need to stop rushing the ball, too.”
NMC has seven players on its varsity roster.
The Comets led 12-5 after the first quarter before taking a 20-9 lead into halftime. It was 29-21 going into the fourth quarter before NMC outscored the Aggies 15-6 down the stretch.
“We had a great game defensively,” Bennett added. The communication was good and the girls moved on the floor well as a team.”
Megan Bennett paced NMC with 17 points and eight rebounds while Alaina Rozeveld added 11 points and eight rebounds. Maggie Yount had five points and seven rebounds.
“Alaina and Kate Krick played very well tonight,” Rich Bennett said. “They made every minute on the court count.”
NMC is at Leland on Tuesday.
