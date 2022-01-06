LAKE CITY — That one stings.
Lake City, down most of the night, rallied and took a fourth-quarter lead on Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, it didn’t last.
Beal City’s Josh Wilson hit an improbable turnaround bank-shot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Aggies a 47-45 win over the Trojans.
“It was a great high school basketball game…it was just unfortunate that we had to come out on the losing end of things,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We’ve got to respond in the right way and bounce back.
“We can’t let one loss become two.”
The Aggies led 16-11 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime before Lake City rallied to lead 32-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Gavin Bisballe paced the Trojans with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block while Oakley Barger added 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block.
Brody Gothard had five points and six rebounds while Brady Becker and Devin Nolan added five points apiece. Darin Kunkel scored four points but played a very strong defensive game, Besko said.
Lake City (3-2 overall, 2-1 Highland) is at Roscommon on Friday.
MARION — Marion couldn’t overcome a slow start as it dropped a 60-47 decision to Harrison in a non-conference boys basketball contest.
The Eagles, who lost their starting point guard to an injury in practice, were down 18-4 after the first quarter and 36-19 at halftime. It was 46-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“We had 20 turnovers in the first half and they started the game on a 12-0 run,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “We didn’t fold, though. The kids came back and played hard.”
Gavin Prielipp paced. Marion with 17 points while Aadin Yowell had 10. Cole Meyer and Weston Cox each had seven.
Marion is at Pentwater today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.