LEROY — Pine River struggled on the offensive end and dropped a 35-26 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
"It was another tough shooting night for us," Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said. "We created some open shots but we weren't able to capitalize."
Beal City led 9-4 after the first quarter and 13-10 at halftime before outscoring the Bucks 20-8 in a key third quarter for a 33-18 lead going into the fourth.
"We just turned the ball over too many times in the third quarter," Halvorsen said.
Emma Tice paced Pine River with eight points and five rebounds while Amanda Hill added seven points.
Pine River is at Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
• Pine River won the JV game 38-18. Riley Thompson paced the Bucks with 12 points.
