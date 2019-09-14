BEAL CITY — Missed chances hurt Lake City in a 13-0 loss to Beal City in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The loss snaps the Trojans' 18-game conference win streak dating back to 2016.
"It was super windy and that took the passing game away from us," Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. "We were in the red zone three times and didn't capitalize.
"They had a good game plan to slow the game down and limit our possessions. We moved the ball well, just not when we really needed it."
Jack Pedlar paced Lake City with 117 yards on 19 carries while Ben Marion had two catches for 40 yards.
Brad Burden led the way defensively with nine tackles while Marion and Sebastian Pena each had seven.
Lake City (1-2 overall, 1-1 Highland) hosts McBain next Friday.
