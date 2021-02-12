BEAL CITY — A couple of last-season key plays made all of the difference.
Beal City slipped past Pine River 54-53 in overtime in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Aggies got the game-winning bucket with less than two seconds remaining on the clock.
All of that came after Pine River's Garett Sumpter hit a big 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.
"It was just a great high school basketball game but a disappointing one to come out on the wrong end of," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We had the lead most of the overtime but missed a couple of free throws that hurt us.
"Our kids played with a tremendous effort and a lot of heart."
The game was tied at 20-20 at halftime before Beal City led 34-31 going into the fourth quarter. It was 44-44 going into the extra session.
Sumpter paced Pine River with 15 points while Isaiah Dennis had 11 and Jayce Methner added 10.
The Bucks (0-2 overall, 0-2 Highland) host Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
