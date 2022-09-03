BEAL CITY — The good news is McBain’s gauntlet to start the season is over.
The bad news is, just like last year, the Ramblers are 0-2.
McBain dropped a 31-6 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference contest Friday.
“We had to overcome some adversity with some personnel issues,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said. “I thought we had a good first quarter and were right there at 8-6.
“The second quarter, we gave up another score but held them just before halftime so we showed a lot of backbone.
“In the third quarter, we didn’t take advantage of some opportunities and we turned the ball over too many times.”
Indeed they did, as McBain turned the ball over five times against a very good Beal City team.
Braylon Pace was 9 of 20 passing for 90 yards while Kalvin McGillis led the way on the ground with 10 carries for 36 yards.
Isaac Baas led the way defensively with seven tackles while Jonathon Sikkema had six. Carson Murphy added four tackles and a sack.
McBain hosts Roscommon on Friday.
“We’ll get back to work and get things cleaned up,” Maloney said.
