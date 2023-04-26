BEAL CITY — The race for the Highland Conference softball race just got more interesting.
Beal City split a pair with prohibitive league favorite Evart Tuesday. The Wildcats won the opener 7-6 in nine innings before the Aggies claimed game two 7-5.
Kyrah Gray scored the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning in the opener and then Evart held of Beal City in the bottom of the ninth as the Aggies got a runner to third.
Addy Gray got the win, allowing five earned runs on nine hit and five walks while striking out 11.
At the plate, Addy Gray had a hit; Kyrah Gray two hits; Kate Gostlin a hit and an RBI; Ally Theunick a run-scoring triple; Kiera Elder an RBI; and Mattie Tiedt a double.
Addy Gray took the loss in game two in relief of Kyrah Gray, pitching the final two innings.
At the plate, Addy Gray had two hits; Kyrah Gray a hit; Gostlin a hit; Elder an RBI; Mattie Tiedt a hit and two RBIs; Kylynn Thompson two hits and an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker an RBI.
Evart (12-1 overall, 1-1 Highland) is at Lake City on Friday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain dropped a pair of Highland Conference softball contests to Houghton Lake, 13-3 and 8-7 in nine innings.
Emerson Tossey took the loss in the opener, allowing one earned run on five hits and seven walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Olivia Peterson had a double; Karsyn Meyering two hits; Caitlin Butzin a hit and an RBI; Tossey a hit; Brealla Walenjus a hit; Maddy Kennard a hit; and Leah Thompson a hit.
Butzlin took the loss in game two, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out 14.
At the plate, Peterson had a hit; Kennard two hits; Meyering a hit and an RBI; Brecken Gilde three hits and two RBIs; Butzin three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Tossey a hit; Walenjus a hit; Karly Mattison two hits and an RBI; and Mariah Pluger three hits, including a double.
McBain (0-8) hosts Manton on Friday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley swept Northwest Conference foe 15-4 and 15-0.
Kayla Milarch got the win in game one, allowing four runs and four hits while striking out five.
Abbie McIntyre led the way at the plate with four hits while Milarch collected two home runs. Maddie Chilson added an inside-the-park homer while Taylor Matthews and Avery Matthews had hits, as well.
Maddie Chilson got the win in game two, striking out seven of the 10 batters she faced in three innings.
Taylor Matthews homered while Addisen Harrand and McIntyre also had hits.
Buckley (8-0) faces Traverse City Christian on Thursday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain picked up a Highland Conference win, 10-6, over Houghton Lake.
The second game was called due to darkness but may be finished later this spring.
“It’s kind of the same story of our season so far…we can’t get out of our own way in the first inning,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “Once we figure that out and come ready to play, we are going to be a tough baseball team.
“I am proud of the work this team keeps putting in, we’re getting better and it’s something to be excited about.”
Eli Baker got the win in game one, allowing five earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Baker had an RBI; Trey Boven a hit; Holden Kanouse a hit and an RBI; Carson Murphy a hit and an RBI; Trenton Brunink a hit; and Blayn Hughston a hit.
BEAL CITY — Powerhouse Beal City took two from Evart, 15-0 and 14-0, in a pair of Highland baseball games.
The Wildcats struggled with control, walking 17 batters and hitting eight in the doubleheader.
“You can’t compete when you give them that many free passes,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.
Michael Lodholtz took the loss in game one in relief of Braydin Banner. Preston Wallace had the Wildcats’ lone hit in the game.
Logan Witbeck took the loss in game two while Sean Jackson doubled and JJ Morgan also had a hit.
Evart (8-5, 0-2) is at Lake City on Friday.
KALKASKA — Mesick suffered its first two losses of the season, falling to Kalkaska 15-5 and 8-0 in non-league play.
Ashtyn Simerson took the loss in the opener, allowing five earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one in 4.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had a hit; Connor Sisson a hit; Carter Simmer an RBI; Ben Parrish a double and an RBI; and Cody Linna a hit.
Caleb Linna took the loss in game two, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five in four innings. Sisson had the Bulldogs’ only hit in the contest.
Mesick (6-2) hosts Frankfort on Friday.
LAKEVIEW — Reed City split a pair of games with Lakeview in CSAA action.
The Coyotes won the opener 19-3 and dropped game two 12-7.
Noah Morgan got the win in game one, allowing one earned run on no hits and four walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Zach Erickson had two hits and four RBIs; Barron Bowman three hits and an RBI; Max Hammond two hits and an RBI; Xavier Allen three hits and six RBIs; Caleb Somers a hit and an RBI; Landon Jackson a hit; Jared Lockhart a hit and two RBIs; and Maverick Conklin two hits and an RBI.
Hammond took the loss in game two, pitching one inning while allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Erickson had a hit and an RBI; Bowman two hits; Hammond two hits and two RBIs; Morgan an RBI; Jackson a hit and an RBI; Lockhart a hit and an RBI; and Conklin a hit and an RBI.
Reed City (4-7-1, 2-6) hosts Kent City on Friday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian stayed perfect in league play as it beat Brethren 7-0 in an NMSL contest.
“It was a fun night of soccer where we took the opportunity to play many players and put some in different positions on the field,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “We continue to work on our offensive attack and making the right decisions on the final third.
“We’re looking forward to the chance of warmer weather for Friday’s game.”
Aria Cucinella paced the Comets with three goals and an assist while Jada VanNoord had two goals and two assists. Makala VanPolen had two goals and an assist while Paige Ebels also had an assist.
Harper Tossey recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (7-1, 6-0) hosts Shepherd on Friday.
ROSCOMMON — McBain’s girls beat Roscommon 109-36 and beat Pine River 104-42 in a Highland double-dual meet on Monday.
Team scores were not available at press time on Monday night.
Peyton Grant won the 200-meter dash in 28.58 seconds and the 400 dash in 1:05.63 while Kahli Heuker won the 800 in 2:51.73, Chelsi Eisenga the 1600 in 6:03.21, Haley Miller the 3200 in 14:12.13, Analiese Fredin the 100 hurdles in 18.84 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 52.93 seconds.
Isabel Rozeveld won the discus at 105-feet, 5.5-inches while Mikayla Blood won the high jump at 4-6 and Olivia Wilt the pole vault at 7-6.
The Ramblers won the 400 relay in 56.34 seconds, the 800 relay in 1:56.40, the 1600 relay in 4:34.93 and the 3200 relay in 11:47.64.
Pine River’s Hannah Bakalar won the long jump at 14-6.
McBain’s boys edged Roscommon 76.5-75.5 while Pine River edged the Ramblers 78-77.
McBain’s Mack Bontekoe won the shot put at 41-4.5 and the discus at 122-6.5 while Ben Rodenbaugh won the high jump at 5-10.
For Pine River, Brody Swanson won the 800 in 2:23.02 and the 1600 in 5:05.22 while Gavin Kelso won the 3200 in 11:33.59. Ryder Holmes won the 200 dash in 24.86 seconds and Javen Wanstead won the pole vault at 9-0.
The Bucks also won the 3200 relay in 9:43.22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.