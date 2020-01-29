BEAL CITY — No defense.
No rebounding.
Sluggish offense.
McBain struggled for most of the night until rallying in the fourth quarter only to drop a 51-49 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Veteran McBain coach Bruce Koopman was pretty blunt in his assessment.
"Give Beal credit, they came out and punched us in the mouth and we stood there and took it for three and a half quarters," he said. "We didn't defend for three quarters but credit Beal…they moved the ball well and were hitting shots."
The Aggies led 17-12 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. Beal City was up 44-31 going into the fourth quarter before McBain made things interesting down the stretch.
The Ramblers had the deficit down to just one with 1.7 seconds remaining but Beal City's Logan Chilman hit one of two free throws to seal it.
"I guess the one positive is we showed we can put up a fight," Koopman said. "We just don't value the basketball and we don't always make the best decisions."
Kaiden McGillis paced the Ramblers with 18 points while Connor Murphy had 12 and Daniel Rodenbaugh scored eight.
McBain hosts Evart on Thursday.
