MANTON – Manton had to battle injuries as well as a very good Beal City team at home on Friday. The Rangers stayed with the Highland Conference defending co-champions in the first half, trailing just 12-0, but the Aggies pulled away in the second half, posting a 45-8 victory.
“The guys battled; I’m proud of them for that,‘ said Manton coach Eric Salani. “We had players in other positions because of injuries tonight but we stayed close for a half. Eventually attrition and some mistakes and mental errors caught up with us though. Plus, Beal’s a very good team.‘
Kalob Moore scored Manton’s lone TD on a 4-yard burst and then tossed to Carson Danford for two points. Lucas McKernan was the Rangers’ workhorse in the backfield, generating 71 yards.
Defensively, Moore recorded seven tackles and Noah Miles had six.
Next up for Manton (0-3) is McBain, another tough league foe.
