MANTON — Eric Salani would prefer not to be repeating himself.
Especially in this case.
For the second straight week, Manton struggled to execute on both sides of the ball and took one on the chin, falling to Beal City 71-0 in a Highland Conference contest Friday night.
The Rangers dropped a 43-0 decision to Roscommon last week and knew they'd have to play much, much better against a very good Aggies team.
"That's a very good football team," Salani said of Beal City. "We started the game turning the ball over multipl times, giving them short fields.
"They executed well throughout the game and we did not. When you turn the ball like we did tonight, you're going to pay for it and we did."
Logan Baker paced Manton with 47 yards rushing while Andrew Phillips added 37.
Manton is at McBain next Friday.
