LEROY -- Pine River gave Highland Conference front-runner Beal City a battle to the wire on Thursday before the Aggies pulled out a 43-40 victry
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow liked his team's inspired effort.
"Our young men are trusting the process and working their tails off," Goodenow said.
"We got off to a great start and then had a lull in the middle of the game where the turnovers hurt us again. I couldn't be more proud of the way we dug in and kept it tight."
The Bucks forged a 16-7 lead in the first quarter but were limited to just two points in the second quarter as the visiting Aggies ramped up the pressure. Beal City led 19-18 at the half and the game remained close throughout the second half.
"We had a couple opportunities to tie it up or take the lead late in the game but we didn't convert our free throws," Goodenow said.
Austin Dean tallied 15 for the Bucks. Tanner Prosch produced eight points and six rebounds and Trevor Holmquist made six with 12 boards and eight assists.
The Pine River JV (8-1) defeated Beal City 53-45.
Pine River (2-7. 1-5) is at NMC on Wednesday.
